Expansion project aims to make Ohio top U.S. state for public long-term truck parking

Officials in Ohio have unveiled a plan to add a minimum of 1,400 truck parking spaces across the state.

On Tuesday, July 29, Gov. Mike DeWine announced details of a plan to “address the shortage of safe, accessible commercial truck parking” in the state. The plan calls for the expansion or creation of long-term truck parking at 33 state-owned sites in 19 counties across the state. The sites will include safety lighting and restroom facilities.

Once complete, the plan will more than double the current parking capacity at sites maintained by the Ohio Department of Transportation. All those spots will go to good use. According to data from the department, commercial vehicles recorded 27.5 million miles on Ohio roadways in 2023. ODOT estimates that freight volume across the state will increase 26% by 2045.

“As Ohio’s economy continues to grow, so do the number of trucks traveling on Ohio’s network of interstates and state routes,” DeWine said in a statement. “By expanding safe, accessible places for drivers to rest, we’re supporting the people who keep our economy moving and making it safer for everyone on our roads.”

The new or renovated truck parking areas will be located in the following counties:

Allen

Ashland

Ashtabula

Auglaize

Belmont

Clermont

Fayette

Franklin

Gallia

Guernsey

Henry

Lake

Mahoning

Medina

Ross

Summit

Warren

Wyandot

ODOT said there are currently around 14,200 truck parking spaces available statewide – most of which are located at privately owned truck stops or businesses.

With the additional spaces created by the state’s truck parking plan, the American Transportation Research Institute projects that Ohio will lead the nation in the total number of long-term truck parking spaces available on state-owned property.

“Ohio’s new truck parking plan is a major step forward in improving safety for truck drivers and everyone on the road,” ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn said in a statement. “These projects will make our state a national leader in total truck parking capacity – setting the standard for safety and service.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with all work expected to be complete by the end of 2027. LL