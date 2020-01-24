Exhibitors signing on for 49th annual MATS

Truck drivers who want to attend the Mid-America Trucking Show without paying for registration have about a month to do so.

The 49th edition of MATS will be March 26-28 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

To preregister for the show, go here and fill out the form. Registration will remain free until Feb. 25. After that, it will cost $10 to attend. VIP badges can be purchased for $99.

Last week, MATS announced that Peterbilt and Kenworth are among the more than 700 exhibitors who are already scheduled to attend the show. About 1,000 exhibitors are expected. The 2019 show greeted 72,584 attendees and 1,020 exhibitors in a venue with more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space.

In addition to exhibitors, the show will include seminars, live music, celebrity appearances and the annual PKY Truck Beauty Championship.

Each year of the show, Friday night features a free concert in Freedom Hall. The 2019 concert was performed by Runaway June and Michael Ray.

Where to park

Tractor-trailer parking at the Kentucky Expo Center is $30 daily, and spots with hook-ups are available for $50 per day. Spots with hook-ups must be reserved by calling 502-367-5380. If you’re in your personal vehicle, it will cost you $10 to park each day.

Offsite overnight parking is available for free at Cardinal Stadium, 4800 S. Floyd St. Shuttle buses to and from the Kentucky Expo Center also are provided for anyone parking at the stadium.

OOIDA at MATS

The Association will have two booths at the 2020 show. Just like last year, OOIDA will be in Booth 11128 in the North Wing and Booth 65229 in the West Wing. You can catch OOIDA’s tour truck in the PKY Truck Beauty Championship in Lot J behind the West Wing.

It will cost only $35 to join or renew your OOIDA membership at MATS.