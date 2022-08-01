Exemptions in place due to record flooding in Kentucky

Reports as of Monday morning said as many as 30 people have died and many remain unaccounted for due to widespread flooding in Kentucky.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Andy Beshear said it’s one of the most devastating floods the state has ever seen.

An emergency declaration was issued on July 28 because of the considerable damage and economic loss resulting from flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Electrical outages, fuel shortages and disruptions to vital services and products affecting the health, safety and welfare of citizens are also major concerns, according to the order.

On Aug. 1, PowerOutage.us reported more than 16,000 customers in Kentucky were without electricity.

As a result, the Kentucky declaration includes relief of regulations for commercial vehicles assisting with the emergency efforts.

The order states a state of emergency exists requiring relief from the hours of service imposed on commercial vehicles providing power restoration and delivering gasoline, propane and diesel fuel within the affected areas. This also includes vehicles transporting other supplies needed to facilitate the recovery, including but not limited to vehicles transporting agricultural products, feed and supplies.

These conditions also require a waiver of stopping at all weigh stations for commercial vehicles responding to affected areas, said the order.

Commercial vehicles providing relief will also be exempt from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles. IRP registration requirements also will be waived for these vehicles.

All other safety requirements remain in effect, and any driver operating under the authority of this order shall have a copy of it in the cab of their vehicle.

The declaration is in effect through Aug. 14. LL

