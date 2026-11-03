Exemption season? Another carrier seeks break from steady-burning light rule

Another motor carrier wants to take advantage of a popular exemption that is already being used by more than a dozen companies.

In a notice scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Metronet is asking the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for an exemption from the requirement that all exterior lighting devices be steady-burning.

Currently, 13 motor carriers possess an exemption from 49 CFR 393.25(e). Additionally, R.B. Stewart Petroleum Products asked FMCSA to be added to the list of exempt motor carriers in October.

The regulation requires that all exterior lamps, except for the turn signals, be steady-burning. If Metronet’s exemption request is granted, the company will be allowed to use Grote Industries’ amber brake-activated pulsating lamp on its commercial motor vehicles in addition to the steady-burning brake lamps required by FMCSA.

In its application, Metronet told FMCSA that pulsating brake lamps can increase vehicle conspicuity and may reduce the frequency of rear-end crashes. Additionally, the company told the agency that rear-end crashes accounted for 19% of its reportable crashes in 2025.

Metronet seeks a five-year exemption.

R.B. Stewart’s exemption request asked for the company to be allowed to operate commercial motor vehicles equipped with a module manufactured by Intellistop. The Intellistop module pulses the rear clearance, identification and brake lamps from a low-level lighting intensity to a high-level lighting intensity four times in two seconds when the brakes are applied. Then, the module returns the lights to a steady-burning state while the brakes remain engaged.

Make a comment

FMCSA is accepting comments regarding R.B. Stewart’s request through Nov. 25. To make a comment, go to Regulations.gov and enter FMCSA-2026-3730.

The agency will begin accepting comments on Metronet’s request on Nov. 4 and will continue to do so for 30 days. To submit a comment, go to Regulations.gov and enter FMCSA-2026-2707. LL