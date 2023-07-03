Exemption for drivers transporting fuel issued in Colorado

July 3, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

A temporary waiver of hours-of-service regulations for drivers hauling fuel has been issued by the Colorado State Patrol.

Effective through July 15, the exemption pertains to commercial drivers transporting gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels. Commercial transporters of non-blended ethanol products intended for use in the production of gasoline products can also operate under this order.

“The Colorado State Patrol recognizes the importance of timely and consistent heating and transportation fuel deliveries in Colorado for public safety functions as well as consumer needs,” the order said.

The relief from state and federal requirements is approved under the following guidelines:

  • The exemption shall expire on July 15, 2023.
  • The exemption shall only apply to commercial transporters who are hauling heating fuels, propane, natural gas, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuels and non-blended ethanol for gasoline production.
  • Drivers shall continue to track hours of service throughout the exemption period.

All other state and federal regulations still apply, and carriers will be responsible for monitoring drivers for fatigue.

Should it become apparent that a driver’s ability or alertness is impaired or is likely to be impaired by fatigue or illness; the driver must not be allowed to drive, according to the order.

An ill or fatigued driver is not allowed to operate a commercial motor vehicle under this order. LL

More Land Line news from Colorado.

Related News

truck shows

Colorado

Truck shows – raising money for a good cause

We’ll have details on truck shows set for May and some of the causes benefitting from them, including Make a Wish and mental health.

By Mark Reddig | April 24

women, trucking, retention

News

Women of Trucking Advisory Board makes suggestions for driver recruitment and retention

The third meeting of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board centered on driver retention. Find out what the board discussed during their recent conference call.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 03

smuggling

News

Four arrested in deadly tractor-trailer smuggling incident

Four people have been arrested for their alleged role in a tractor-trailer smuggling incident that left 53 dead and 11 injured.

By Land Line Staff | July 03

ATHS

News

ATHS announces 2023 Hall of Fame class

The American Truck Historical Society has announced the four 2023 inductees to American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame.

By SJ Munoz | July 03