Exemption for driver training instructors? Truckers say no

Three companies want the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to ease its requirement that driver training instructors have at least two years of experience.

In July, a notice published in the Federal Register asked the agency to grant an exemption request to the training departments of Millis Transfer, Heartland Express and Contract Freighters Inc. The companies asked FMCSA to allow them to use instructors with only one year of experience driving a commercial motor vehicle.

FMCSA opened the request to a 30-day public comment period, which runs through Aug. 28.

As of Aug. 22, 18 comments had been posted to the regulations.gov website. All 18 comments were opposed to the exemption request.

“This exemption request needs to be denied,” Garrett Nunn wrote. “The mere thought that a driver with only one year experience has enough knowledge to safely train a new hire is beyond crazy. The current standard of two years is barely enough time for a driver to learn to be safe.”

Nathan Smith wrote that he still had a lot to learn after two years as a driver.

“I think putting inexperienced drivers in the seat training inexperienced drivers is a bad idea,” Smith wrote. “Driving a truck safely through all weather conditions and various scenarios that you will ultimately find yourself in if you are on the road for years and years is what should be required for a trainer. As you gain experience driving a truck, you learn the basic mechanics of the truck. What to look for on your gauges. How to troubleshoot and recognize small issues before they become big issues. I know a one-year driver will not be able to give extensive real-world scenarios to a two-week driver.”

The companies asked for the exemption because the experience requirement “impedes their ability to hire enough trainers to meet the demand.”

Estimating a combined student enrollment of 500 to 700 in 2023, the companies said they will have to turn away some prospective students if the exemption is denied. They currently employ 131 trainers who spend up to 90 days with a student before the student drives solo. The exemption would enable the companies to add up to 150 trainers to their current group.

Several truck drivers commented that difficulties finding qualified trainers don’t justify lowering the standards.

“I have to oppose these large companies getting exceptions to any rule,” Patrick Jerrold wrote. “What is good for a one-truck operation should be good for the big carriers also. As large as these companies are, they should have no trouble meeting this requirement. If they find it difficult to keep drivers with the minimum two-year experience, I suggest they have much bigger problems within their organizations. To maintain standards equal for all trucking companies, I oppose this in the name of safety for all of us sharing the road with their drivers.”

The entry-level driver training rule took effect in February 2022.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has long pushed for a driver training rule and has asked for the requirements to be strengthened.

“Currently, too many new drivers enter the industry without the basic skills to safely operate a (commercial motor vehicle),” OOIDA wrote in comments filed last year. “While the (entry-level driver training) rulemaking that went into effect earlier this year is far from sufficient, the regulation does establish minimum qualifications for training instructors. If these standards are maintained and enforced, highway safety will undoubtedly improve.”

How to comment

FMCSA will receive comments on the exemption request through Aug. 28. To make a comment, click here or go to the regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0081. LL