Everywhere you look, diesel prices are up

From coast-to-coast, the average cost of diesel is higher this week, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released on June 28.

The national average is now $3.30, up from $3.287, a week ago. This price has increased every week since the May 3 report.

An increase of at least 1 cent was reported in eight of the 10 regions, led by a 4-cent increase in the Rocky Mountain region. The highest price per gallon is $4.127 in California, compared to the lowest, $3.044, in the Gulf Coast.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 87 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.30, up 1.3 cents.

East Coast – $3.29, up 1.5 cents.

New England – $3.238, up 2.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.451, up 1 cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.191, up 1.6 cents.

Midwest – $3.239, up four-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.044, up one-fifth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.433, up 4 cents.

West Coast – $3.839, up 3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.494, up 3.2 cents.

California – $4.127, up 2.8 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by four-fifths of a cent to $3.222, according to a June 28, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Costs were higher in every region this week except for the Lower Atlantic, where the average price remains unchanged. The largest increase was 5.2 cents in the Rocky Mountain region, while the highest price per gallon is in the California region ($4.049).

The Gulf Coast price of $3.028 is the lowest per gallon in the nation.

The U.S. average diesel price is 91.6 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.222, up four-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.247, up one-half of a cent

New England – $3.198, up 1.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.412, up 1.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.136, no change.

Midwest – $3.189, up one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.028, up one-half of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.418, up 5.2 cents.

West Coast – $3.655, up 1.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.389, up 1.3 cents.

California – $4.049, up four-fifths of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.24 for June 28.



A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.225 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.181 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.441 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

