Event provides brokers, truckers place to air out grievances

It’s news to no one in trucking that brokers and truckers don’t always see eye to eye.

Whether it’s about broker transparency regulations or fees associated with a load, the debates can become quite contentious.

However, a longtime freight broker believes many of the problems between truckers and brokers can be resolved through communication.

That’s why Dan Lindsey started the Broker-Carrier Summit, which held its first event in March 2023.

“It started out as an event born out of frustration,” Lindsey said during a recent interview on Trucking with OOIDA. “Everybody who has been in trucking and logistics knows that freight brokers and trucking companies … they don’t have the greatest relationship, and there are a lot of reasons for that … I was getting to the point in my career where I was just tired of hearing everybody snipe at each other … So, we decided to have a time where brokers and carriers got together and basically hashed out their differences and got to know each other in an actionable, personal way.”

The next Broker-Carrier Summit is scheduled for Oct. 28-30 in Orlando, Fla. Lindsey said about 40% of those registered to attend represent motor carriers.

“We want drivers and carriers to walk away from the (summit) with things and strategies they can implement in their company day one to make them more profitable and more efficient,” Lindsey said.

Some of the presentations during the three-day event will cover such topics as broker-carrier agreements, fraud prevention, cross-border freight and technology.

One presentation of note on the first day of the summit will be led by OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh. The event at 9:20 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Oct. 28 is titled, “Building Trust with Owner-Operators – A Candid Conversation with OOIDA.”

The session will explore truckers’ ongoing frustrations with freight brokers and what brokers can do to earn the trust and respect of independent drivers.

“I look forward to educating brokers on the ongoing challenges faced by small-business truckers, hopefully providing insights that lead to establishing trust and positive outcomes,” Pugh said.

Those who would like to register for the Broker-Carrier Summit can do so here. LL