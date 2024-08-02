Essential information for primary elections and voter registration

As fall approaches, primary elections continue, with 16 states preparing to allow voters to decide who will vie for elected federal, state and local offices on November ballots.

Although primary elections don’t receive the same attention as general elections, they can be just as important, if not more so. Primary ballots often include issues of significance to the trucking industry.

The National Conference of State Legislatures reports that 28 states allow no-excuse absentee voting. There are 14 states that offer absentee voting as long as voters provide an eligible excuse. Eight more states – California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington – allow all elections to be conducted entirely by mail.

Nine states permit some elections to be conducted entirely by mail.

“All-mail elections” permit registered voters to choose to return a ballot by mail, but voters also can choose to instead access in-person voting on Election Day.

Season for primary elections nears home stretch

About two-thirds of all states have held their primaries. In those states, focus has shifted solely to Election Day on Nov. 5.

Over the next six weeks, 16 more states will have primaries. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, primaries will be held in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Hawaii will hold its statewide primary on Aug. 10. Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin will follow suit on Aug. 13. Alaska, Florida and Wyoming have primaries on Aug. 20.

The final four primaries are set for September, with the Massachusetts primary on Sept. 3 and the season then concluding Sept. 17 with primaries in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Voter registration deadlines

Professional drivers who have not registered to vote should act quickly to ensure their voice is heard this fall. The first round of state registration deadlines is about two months away.

Most states make registration available in person or online. Depending on your state, you may be able to print your registration form from a website or pick one up in person from locations that include the DMV, local board of elections office, post office or library.

Voter registration deadlines vary across the country. Eighteen states require registration 28-30 days before Election Day. They are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Thirteen states have registration deadlines 20-27 days before Election Day. They are Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Virginia and West Virginia.

Another 17 states have a registration deadline that is less than 20 days before Election Day. They are Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

If you live in one of the above-mentioned states, it’s a good idea to have your registration submitted before the earliest deadline date. However, some states do allow in-person registration on Election Day for people who miss the deadline.

Do you know your voter registration deadline? Check upcoming dates and deadlines for your state: https://t.co/ouNJaH2ZZs pic.twitter.com/PQhZNX3GS9 — VoteGov (@VoteGov) July 22, 2024

Same-day registration

Same-day registration is available in 22 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. In these states, any qualified resident can register and vote at the same time. North Carolina limits same-day registration to the early voting period.

Alaska and Rhode Island also offer Election Day registration, but only for presidential elections. And North Dakota does not require voter registration.

After you submit your registration form, your state will provide details about your polling place. Some states will send a voter registration ID card, which you may be required to show at the poll. Other states require voters to show a photo ID.

Many states also offer advance voting, voting by mail and absentee voting – making it possible for truckers to make their voices heard no matter where they happen to be on Election Day.

Visit Vote.gov for information on voter registration. LL

Find more trucking news at LandLine.media.