EPA to release $4B for clean ports and trucks

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is planning to release $4 billion for cleaner ports and clean heavy-duty vehicles.

On Friday, May 5, the EPA announced the initial steps in the development of two programs that will invest $4 billion in clean ports and trucks. The money comes from the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Specifically, the EPA is seeking public input regarding the development of two new programs. The Clean Ports Program will invest $3 billion in technologies to reduce harmful air and climate pollutants at U.S. ports and create a zero-emission shipping future. Meanwhile, the Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Program will invest an additional $1 billion to reduce vehicle emissions and better protect the health of the people living and working near ports, schools, and other truck routes.

The Clean Ports Program builds on the EPA’s existing Ports Initiative and will transform port infrastructure while boosting investments for zero-emission port equipment and technology that reduces climate and air pollutants and improves air quality at ports and surrounding communities.

The Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Program provides funding to offset the costs of replacing heavy-duty commercial vehicles with zero-emission vehicles, deploy infrastructure needed to charge, fuel, and maintain these zero-emission vehicles, and develop and train the necessary workforce.

The EPA is requesting information on the following technologies:

Zero-emission Class 6 and 7 heavy-duty vehicles (e.g., electric or fuel cell delivery trucks, refuse trucks, utility trucks, school buses, and daycab tractors).

Zero-emission port equipment (e.g., electric or fuel cell dray trucks, harbor craft, locomotives, and cargo handling equipment).

Associated charging and other fueling infrastructure.

Specifically, the EPA is requesting information on those technologies for the following topics:

Availability , including manufacturer production capacity.

, including manufacturer production capacity. Performance , including durability and maintenance requirements.

, including durability and maintenance requirements. Pricing , including payback period and lifecycle costs relative to those operating on conventional fuels.

, including payback period and lifecycle costs relative to those operating on conventional fuels. Practical considerations for program design including project development best practices and workforce training needs.

“Thanks to President Biden’s historic investments in America, we are transforming our nation’s infrastructure for the better, all while protecting the health of underserved communities that are too often overburdened by pollution,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Reagan said in a statement. “With $4 billion in funding for clean ports and clean transportation from the Inflation Reduction Act, we can deliver cleaner air and healthier communities, support good-paying jobs, and strengthen local economies.” LL

More EPA news: