EPA rule will ‘drive truckers out of business’

June 23, 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

Despite failing to override President Joe Biden’s veto, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., maintained that an aggressive emission regulation on heavy-duty trucks would harm small businesses and increase inflation.

“The EPA’s heavy-duty vehicle emission rule is going to drive truckers out of business and raise prices for every American family,” Fischer said in a statement. “Despite bipartisan support in both chambers for my legislation, most of my Democratic colleagues weren’t willing to take a stand today against President Biden’s extreme regulatory agenda. I’ll continue to fight to Nebraskans and our economy from the devastating impact of more government overreach.”

Late last year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a final rule that will impose strict clean-air standards for heavy-duty trucks beginning with model year 2027.

The EPA estimated the technology required to meet the new rule’s standards will cost between $2,568 and $8,304 per vehicle. The American Truck Dealers Association estimates it is more likely a $42,000 increase per truck. In total, the EPA projects the associated costs of this new regulation on the country could reach $55 billion over the lifetime of the program.

Fischer’s resolution, which would have blocked the EPA mandate, passed the Senate in April and the House in May. However, as promised, Biden used his veto power to kill the resolution.

On June 21, the Senate received 50 votes to override the veto, which fell far short of the 67 votes – or two-thirds majority – needed.

The veto being upheld allows the EPA to move toward the regulation beginning with 2027 trucks. However, legal challenges are expected.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supported Fischer’s resolution and will continue to work toward fighting “burdensome” requirements from the EPA.

“While we are disappointed in the president’s decision to veto this bipartisan legislation, we thank the Democrats and Republicans in Congress who put politics aside in support of small-business truckers simply trying to navigate wave after wave of EPA regulations,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in a statement on June 15. “As the White House issues their veto, EPA is working to finalize another round of burdensome emission requirements and pushing for electric commercial trucks without any practical concern regarding purchasing costs, mileage range, battery weight, or charging availability.” LL

