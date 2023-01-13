EPA pushes toward finalization of heavy-duty truck standards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is moving forward with its plan to reduce air-pollution from heavy-duty trucks.

EPA’s 1,120-page final rule is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Jan. 24.

The rule will impose strict clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks beginning with model year 2027.

According to EPA, “the requirements in the final rule will lower emissions of nitrogen oxide and other air pollutants.”

“EPA is taking significant action to protect public health, especially the health of 72 million people living near truck freight routes in America, including our most vulnerable populations in historically overburdened communities,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a news release.

Meanwhile, trucking groups say that EPA is putting the cart before the horse and that the rule could force small-business truckers out of the industry.

“If small-business truckers can’t afford the new, compliant trucks, they’re going to stay with older, less-efficient trucks, pass along upgrade costs to consumers, or leave the industry entirely,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said on Dec. 20 when EPA first announced that a rule was forthcoming. “Once again, EPA has largely ignored the warnings and concerns raised by truckers in this latest rule.”

OOIDA has long argued that the technology shouldn’t be mandated. The Association contends that once the equipment is proven to work properly and reduce costs, motor carriers will line up to purchase the new trucks.

“All truckers are supporters of clean air, but EPA should not use the consumer as a guinea pig,” OOIDA wrote in comments filed last year. “The technology used in heavy-duty trucks to reduce emissions has to be affordable and reliable. OOIDA encourages its members to provide feedback, including information about reliability, serviceability and warranties.”

Other groups also have expressed concerns about government issuing requirements before the technology is ready.

In a Dec. 16 blog, American Trucking Associations President Chris Spear said that a too restrictive approach could lead to a “supply chain apocalypse.”

“We must be clear-eyed about these realities as our nation works toward a viable climate strategy,” Spear wrote. “If we let innovation drive this process, we can navigate the myriad obstacles that must be overcome. But if we allow government to dictate premature solutions without the right conditions and necessary support, we’ll only delay the arrival of our shared end goal. The trucking industry is doing its part in this effort, and we seek more partners in government who are willing to lead with facts, not fairytales.”

In comments filed last year, the Truckload Carriers Association told EPA that the standards don’t “fully appreciate current market and technology restraints within the trucking industry.”

“TCA believes the regulations would limit equipment options for carriers, as well as worsen environmental outcomes in the long run by applying unmanageable pressure on pricing and disincentivizing fleet turnover,” the group wrote.

While the requirements fall to manufacturers, the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association said that trucking companies will be the ultimate decider on whether or not the final rule is successful.

“It is clear that the rule is very stringent and will be challenging to implement,” Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association President Jed R. Mandel said in a news release. “Our members are fully committed to working with the EPA and other stakeholders for its successful implementation. Ultimately, the success or failure of this rule hinges on the willingness and ability of trucking fleets to invest in purchasing the new technology to replace their older, higher-emitting vehicles.”

There will be a 60-day comment period on the final rule, beginning with it being published in the Federal Register on Jan. 24. LL