EPA plans marathon public hearing on Advanced Clean Fleets waiver

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking input from the public regarding California’s Advanced Clean Fleets waiver.

A virtual public hearing will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The hearing has dozens of registered speakers and is scheduled to last until 10 p.m. Eastern.

The Advanced Clean Fleets regulation requires certain fleets to move to zero-tailpipe-emission trucks with a phase-in timeline. Only drayage fleets, state/local agencies and high-priority fleets are affected by the regulation. High-priority fleets are those with 50 or more vehicles, fleets with more than $50 million in annual revenue, federal government fleets or entities that hire or dispatch fleets.

Advanced Clean Fleets applies to all trucks operating in California, including trucks owned by companies outside of California.

The rule from the California Air Resources Board took effect on Jan. 1 but has not been enforced, because the state must obtain a waiver from the EPA before moving forward with stricter rules.

Lawsuits

Several lawsuits have been filed in an attempt to reverse the state’s truck emission rules.

In May, 16 states, the Arizona State Legislature and the Nebraska Trucking Association filed a lawsuit in California federal court. Other lawsuits challenging the rule have come from the California Trucking Association, the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and the Western States Trucking Association.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which filed an amicus brief in 2022, said that California overstepped.

“The federal government, not one state, is the appropriate authority to impose a mandate of such vast economic and political significance,” OOIDA wrote in its amicus brief. “Only Congress has the authority to pass the laws and appropriate the resources to support the nationwide infrastructure that will ensure the least burdensome and most efficient adoption of any electric vehicle mandate.”

Public hearing

The marathon hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 14 is scheduled to provide time for dozens of stakeholders to comment.

Some of the organizations scheduled to speak include the California Air Resources Board, the Sierra Club, OOIDA, the American Trucking Associations and the California Trucking Association.

OOIDA’s Jay Grimes is scheduled to speak in a group that is expected to comment from 3:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

To register for the hearing, click here.

In addition, the EPA is accepting comments through Sept. 16. To submit a comment, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2023-0589. LL

Land Line Associate Editor Tyson Fisher contributed to this report.