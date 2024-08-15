EPA fuel waiver extended in the Midwest

An emergency fuel waiver issued by the Environmental Protection Agency for Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan on July 31 has been extended.

The EPA declared the fuel emergency following a severe weather outbreak causing power outages in the Chicago area on July 15 and knocked the ExxonMobil Joliet refinery offline.

A Tuesday, Aug. 13 report indicated the Joliet refinery, which has a capacity of 251,800 barrels per day, was back online after a three-week outage.

According to the fuel waiver, “an extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstance exists that will prevent the distribution of an adequate supply.”

Fuel meeting the conditions of the waiver that is stored in terminal storage tanks for distribution may be distributed and sold in subject areas in designated states until the supply is depleted. This fuel also may be sold or dispensed by retailers after Sept. 1 until storage tanks are depleted.

Other fuel emergencies

New and ongoing wildfires led to a fuel delivery waiver in Washington state.

Adequate fuel supplies are essential to effective firefighting efforts and can become quickly depleted without consistent and reliable deliveries,” the waiver said.

Commercial motor vehicles transporting fuel throughout Washington state are temporarily relieved from hours-of-service requirements.

The latest update from the Washington state Department of Natural Resources said that eight large fires are currently active and more than 280,000 acres have burned as of Thursday, Aug. 15.

Several highways have been closed in Washington state due to the wildfires as well as mudslides caused by heavy rainfall, according to state officials. Of those highways closed, no timetables have been given for reopening. LL

Our crew found a lot more mud than first guessed on SR 20 North Cascades Highway. They’ve brought in more equipment but clean up is going to take several more days. SR 20 remains closed between Granite Creek and Easy Pass trailhead (MP 148-157), team will reassess Monday 8/19. pic.twitter.com/kWdJqKhWKP — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 13, 2024

