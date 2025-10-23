English-proficiency enforcement focus of Wyoming bill

Wyoming lawmakers are the latest to jump on the English-proficiency bandwagon. Enforcement of the regulation is their focus.

Given recent events and pressure on the federal level down to states, Arkansas and Oklahoma acted this year to address concerns about English proficiency. Wyoming could soon be added to the list.

OOIDA got ball rolling on issue

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association increased the pressure early this year, calling for enforcement of the existing federal English-proficiency regulations.

OOIDA is the nation’s largest trade association representing small-business truckers and professional truck drivers.

Federal regulations have long required truck drivers to prove English proficiency well enough to speak and understand road signs. Until recently, however, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance had not placed non-compliant drivers out of service since 2015.

In March, OOIDA petitioned CVSA to reinstate the out-of-service penalty for non-compliant drivers.

The following month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to enforce federal law. The law requires commercial vehicle drivers to “read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public.” It includes requirements “to understand highway traffic signs and signals in the English language, to respond to official inquiries and to make entries on reports and records.”

CVSA then voted to reinstate the out-of-service penalty for truck drivers not in compliance with the English-proficiency standard.

Congressional lawmakers have introduced multiple bills on the topic. The bills are aimed at making sure truck drivers can read and speak English.

Nearly 500 drivers placed out of service in 112 days

A Wyoming legislative committee met this week. The committee discussed whether to expand enforcement of the federal English proficiency regulations.

The Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee heard from stakeholders on the issue. The panel also reviewed a bill draft.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Kyle McKay provided lawmakers with some updated figures from the state.

He previously pointed out that a year ago, the Highway Patrol encountered 379 English-proficiency violations noted on inspections.

From June 25 to Oct. 15, McKay said the agency placed 497 non-English-proficient drivers out of service.

H3: Lawmakers work through bill draft

As drafted, the legislation defined English proficiency.

Requirements were included for a truck driver to demonstrate proficient ability to converse, as well as to understand highway traffic signs and signals. An ability to respond to official inquiries and to make entries on reports and records was also listed as a requirement.

The committee decided to remove the definition. Instead, the legislation will directly reference federal rule.

Wyoming Trucking Association President Kevin Hawley welcomed the change. He told lawmakers a state rule that mirrors federal language would help to avoid potential loss of federal funding in the future.

The original draft also provided accountability for the driver, motor carrier and cargo owner.

In addition to being placed out of service, drivers would face a $1,000 civil fine. Drivers caught operating while out of service would face $2,000 fines and/or up to 90 days behind bars.

The panel discussed whether to reduce the fine amounts for affected drivers. Lawmakers opted to keep the fine amounts unchanged.

“I’m kind of done with being nice and lenient to these folks,” said Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs. “And believe me, the word will get out between these truck drivers that when you travel through Wyoming, you better well be complying with our laws.”

As drafted, the legislation authorized $3,000 fines for motor carriers found in violation.

The Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation advised against penalizing carriers.

“Not to say that we don’t disagree that it’s the motor carrier who is hiring the individual who is breaking the law. At this point I know … they are working on that on a federal level to ensure that there’s some penalties on the carrier, as opposed to the operator,” WYDOT Director Darin Westby testified.

State officials also wanted removed from the draft a provision to seize and hold trucks and their cargo. They cited difficulty enforcing the rule.

Lawmakers decided to focus solely on driver accountability.

County sheriffs and local police departments would hand out state-level penalties for truck drivers found in violation of the federal regulations.

The committee voted 11-1 to bring up the legislation for consideration during the 2026 regular session. LL

Land Line Senior Editor Mark Schremmer contributed to this story.

More Land Line coverage of Wyoming news is available.