English-proficiency bill tackles problem at driver-training level

A bill introduced in the Senate aims to enforce English-proficiency standards at the driver-training level.

Last week, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced the Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act. S2114 would require drivers to be tested for English proficiency before receiving a commercial driver’s license. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., co-sponsored the bill.

“Common sense would tell us that anyone driving on American roads, especially those operating large trucks and trailers, should be capable of understanding what the road signs say or how to communicate with police,” Marshall said in a news release. “Kansans deserve to know that commercial operators are held to the highest safety standards.”

The Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act would codify the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s regulations that require CDL holders to possess basic English skills in order to read traffic signs and communicate with law enforcement. In addition, the bill would prevent CDL tests from being given in any language other than English.

The bill is supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which petitioned earlier this year for English-proficiency regulations to be enforced.

“OOIDA strongly supports Sen. Marshall’s Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act because it’s common sense that drivers should demonstrate they can read critical road signs before getting behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound vehicle on public roadways,” Association President Todd Spencer said. “In addition to reading road signs, professional truckers routinely communicate with law enforcement and first responders in order to do their jobs safely and effectively. Sen. Marshall’s legislation aligns with OOIDA’s long-standing advocacy for stronger driver-training standards, and we appreciate his leadership in making our roads safer for the motoring public.”

CVSA enforcement

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance began enforcing longstanding English-proficiency regulations on Wednesday, June 25.

According to a news release from CVSA, the inability to meet basic English standards is considered an out-of-service violation. CVSA also wants the testing standards harmonized with the regulation.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spoke about the need to enforce English-proficiency regulations during an event last month in Austin, Texas.

“Federal law has always been very clear. Commercial drivers must be proficient in English,” Duffy said. “English is the language of opportunity in America. Allowing drivers who cannot read stop signs or understand police officers’ instructions to operate an 80,000-pound big rig threatens the safety of every American on our roadways. There are numerous examples across the country where we’ve had people who are operating this kind of equipment who can’t speak the language, and the results have been devastating and taken the lives of so many American families. That’s going to end right now.” LL