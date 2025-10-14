English-proficiency bill builds off Trump executive order

A new bill in the Senate would require prospective truck drivers to demonstrate basic English proficiency before they can receive a CDL.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., introduced S2991 on Oct. 8. The bill would put President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding English proficiency for CDL holders into law.

“Wyoming families and travelers deserve safe highways,” Lummis said in a news release. “I’m introducing this common-sense legislation to ensure commercial truck drivers operating heavy vehicles can simply read signs, understand traffic laws, and communicate effectively with law enforcement and emergency responders. Wyoming is a critical interstate commerce hub, with I-80 as a major shipping corridor. Our challenging road conditions, including high winds, winter storms, and mountains, demand clear communication between drivers and authorities. This legislation will correct the major mistake the Obama administration made in undermining these rules and will codify President Trump’s executive order to make our highways safer for all Americans.”

Trump’s executive order, which was issued on April 28, called the ability to speak and read English “a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers.” The executive order added that commercial drivers “should be able to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with traffic safety, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints and cargo weight-limit station officers.”

Lummis’ bill is the Senate version of “Connor’s Law,” which was introduced by Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, in May. Connor’s Law refers to Connor Dzion, who died at the age of 18 in a crash involving a tractor-trailer. A separate collision caused Dzion to be stuck in traffic for about an hour when a truck driver crashed into a line of stopped vehicles. The truck driver was said to be unable to read English and reportedly passed signs set up by Florida law enforcement warning of the crash ahead.

Both S2991 and HR3608 would require English proficiency for all CDL holders and take drivers who are unable to meet the standard off the road.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which petitioned the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance in March to place violators of English-proficiency requirements out of service, supports the bill.

“OOIDA and professional truckers across America applaud Sen. Lummis for her leadership in taking action to address the long-ignored issue of English proficiency among commercial drivers,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “The ability to read and communicate in English is not just a matter of convenience. It’s a matter of safety for everyone who shares the road. By ensuring that all truck drivers who operate 80,000-pound pieces of machinery on public roadways can read signs and communicate with law enforcement and first responders, this legislation strengthens accountability and helps prevent tragedies before they happen. OOIDA strongly supports efforts that make our highways safer and our industry more professional.”

Lummis’ bill is co-sponsored by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. Taylor’s bill has 16 co-sponsors in the House. LL