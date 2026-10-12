English proficiency a ‘life-and-death safety standard,’ OOIDA says

Not to get melodramatic, but only a few seconds can be the difference between a trucker having a safe trip and a terrible crash.

That’s why the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes that it is crucial for truck drivers to be able to easily comprehend important safety messages as they travel down the highway.

On Friday, Oct. 9, OOIDA filed comments in support of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s proposal to immediately place truck drivers who aren’t proficient in English out of service.

“English-language proficiency (ELP) enforcement is critical because there’s no margin for error on the road,” OOIDA wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. “Truckers drive 80,000-pound vehicles through all kinds of terrain – steep mountain passes, narrow turns and busy city streets. The only thing separating safe trips from deadly ones can be a simple road sign.”

The increased prevalence of electronic road signs with up-to-date information makes the importance of drivers understanding and reacting to the information all the more crucial.

“These signs are not suggestions,” OOIDA wrote. “They’re warnings. They save lives – but only if they’re understood. That’s why ELP isn’t some bureaucratic requirement – it’s a life-and-death safety standard. Truckers must be able to read road signs, communicate with law enforcement and respond in emergencies. When that doesn’t happen, people get hurt – or worse. Complying with ELP standards doesn’t mean you can recite an encyclopedia, but it should mean you can comprehend routine safety messages. English-language proficiency isn’t optional. It’s essential.”

Truckers have been required to meet English-proficiency standards for decades. However, that requirement hasn’t always meant that violators were prevented from breaking the rule again.

Around 2014, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance stopped issuing out-of-service orders for English proficiency. CVSA’s stance on the issue remained the same until 2025, when OOIDA submitted a petition.

Since then, FMCSA has said that more than 26,000 drivers have been placed out of service for English-proficiency violations.

In August, FMCSA took steps toward making the enforcement standard more permanent when it issued a proposal that would directly require law enforcement to place English-proficiency violators out of service. Although that is currently being done, this proposal would make it more difficult for that to be changed.

FMCSA gave the public 60 days to comment. The comment period ended Oct. 9, with more than 2,000 submissions. A large majority of the comments came from truck drivers in support of strong English-proficiency regulations.

“This is absolute common sense,” Geoffrey Chandler wrote. “English proficiency should have been enforced from the start. If you can not read, speak or understand a basic amount of English, you should not have ever received even a Class C license in the United States. It has blown my mind the amount of drivers I have ran across over the past 14 years who can not communicate at all.”

Now that the comment period has ended, FMCSA will review the feedback before determining how to proceed. LL