Engineering company touts anti-rollover system

A Los Angeles company has developed a fifth-wheel design that protects tractor cabs and drivers during rollovers.

Developed by Axicle Engineering, the company’s Trailer Anti Roll System is a decoupling safety mechanism built for Class 8 trucks.

The anti-roll system has two independent latching mechanisms that secure the trailer to the tractor, according to the company’s website. Sensors monitor the roll angle. The clamping systems only release when triggered during an unrecoverable rollover condition. Then gravity separates the rolling trailer from the tractor.

The Axicle Trailer Anti Roll System fifth wheel can either fully detach, or remain attached on one side, the company says. It adds that the fifth wheel will not prematurely jettison the trailer.

The system weighs 320 pounds. It can be used with any truck. The system is compatible with all Fontaine, SAF Holland, and Jost International rails.

An animated YouTube video of how the product works is available here.

The company says every year, there are about 9,000 injuries and 400 deaths connected to semi-truck rollover incidents, accounting for $3.5 billion in damages. Rollovers are caused by wind, the company notes, and a driver slowing down doesn’t prevent them.

The system has a projected price of $4,100. Orders are being accepted.

Axicle Engineering was founded by mechanical engineer Steve Krug, a former Tesla engineer with experience in aerospace engineering, according to an article in Trailer-Body Builders. LL

Other Land Line business headlines:

Click here for more business news from Land Line.