Emission reports by state DOTs, metro planners required under proposed rule

The Federal Highway Administration is publishing a notice of proposed rulemaking for states and municipalities to track and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, President Joe Biden’s latest attempt at addressing climate change through the transportation sector.

Through the bipartisan infrastructure bill, nearly $30 billion is available for state departments of transportation and metropolitan planning organizations to meet declining greenhouse gas targets. FHWA’s proposed rule includes the following:

Establish a national framework for tracking state-by-state progress by adding a new greenhouse gas performance management measure to the existing FHWA national performance measures to help states track performance and make more informed investment decisions. Create a flexible system under which state DOTs and metropolitan planning organizationswould set their own declining targets for on-road greenhouse gas emissions from roadway travel on the National Highway System.

The rule will require state DOTS and metro planning organizations to report carbon dioxide emissions of vehicles traveling on the National Highway System within their respective jurisdictions. DOTs and metro planning organizations will need to set an annual declining emissions target.

“With today’s announcement, we are taking an important step forward in tackling transportation’s share of the climate challenge, and we don’t have a moment to waste,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “Our approach gives states the flexibility they need to set their own emission reduction targets, while providing them with resources from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law to meet those targets and protect their communities.”

According to the White House, half of states are already doing something similar under their respective state laws. The new rule will require the remaining states to follow suit. Additionally, the rule will add more transparency to all reporting.

The proposed rule is expected to publish in the Federal Register next week. A signed copy of the document submitted to the Federal Register for publication is available on FHWA’s website. A final rule may be published after FHWA has had the opportunity to review the comments submitted. LL

More emissions-related stories: