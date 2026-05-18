Emergency waivers continue in the Midwest

Emergency waivers granting relief for commercial motor vehicles remain in effect in several Midwestern states.

Fuel, wildfires and the agricultural supply chain have created emergency conditions in North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.

Through Wednesday, May 20, commercial motor vehicles hauling dry fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides and seed in North Dakota are granted relief from hours-of-service requirements.

North Dakota farmers need certainty that agricultural input deliveries are available and on time to meet their needs, the emergency declaration said.

Orders granting temporary waivers in Nebraska have been extended through June 14.

A Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration declaration enacted on March 16 addressed the need for immediate transportation related to essential supplies and services.

The third extension of this emergency is due to ongoing wildfire activity impacting over 1 million acres of land, FMCSA said.

This maximum driving time waiver applies to intrastate and interstate commerce on state and interstate roads.

Motor carriers providing direct assistance with feed and supplies are also granted relief. This order temporarily suspends hours-of-service and over-dimension restrictions.

Participating carriers must obtain permits required for oversize loads. The fees associated with those permits are waived.

The 72-hour trip and fuel permits are suspended for those operating under this order.

Land Line updates traffic conditions and fuel prices on its website.

Fuel is at the center of the emergency declared in Iowa.

Crews and drivers delivering diesel, gasoline or gasoline blends, ethanol and biodiesel into or within the state are relieved of hours-of-service regulations.

Refinery and terminal maintenance have strained the fuel supply across Iowa, while demand across the agricultural sector is currently high, the declaration said.

Drivers operating under this order, which applies to intrastate commerce on state and local county roads, are not required to carry a copy of the declaration. LL

More Land Line news by state is available.