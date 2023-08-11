Emergency order extended in Vermont

Last month, Vermont officials enacted an executive order with flooding heavily impacting the state.

Those conditions persist and the emergency order has been extended through Aug. 24.

Motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the storm and flooding emergency in Vermont are granted relief from the maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicle requirements.

Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure or routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency after the initial threat to life and property has passed, according to the order.

Intrastate and interstate commerce on state roads as well as interstate roads are covered under this emergency declaration extension.

When a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in interstate commerce to transport cargo or provide services that are not in support of emergency relief efforts, direct assistance terminates.

Upon termination of direct assistance, the motor carrier and driver are subject to 49 CFR § 395.3 while operating commercial motor vehicles, except that a driver may return empty to the motor carrier’s terminal or the driver’s work reporting location.

The original order said it was issued to ensure:

Timely access to gravel and rock fill, asphalt and concrete for road and necessary infrastructure restoration and repair to secure the safety and protection of the civilian population.

Commercial motor vehicle operations needed to support emergency relief efforts transporting supplies, good, materials, equipment and fuel into the state.

Transportation of materials and equipment. LL

