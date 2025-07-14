Emergency in Southwest U.S. caused by wildfires, flooding

Emergency conditions in Arizona and New Mexico are ongoing due to wildfires and flooding.

Fires near the Grand Canyon had burned nearly 50,000 acres as of Monday, July 14. Several structures, including the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and a water treatment facility, have been destroyed, a CBS News report said.

Arizona Fire Management said the Dragon Bravo Fire and White Sage Fire are 0% contained as of its last report.

State officials have requested an independent investigation into the government’s response to these wildfires, The Arizona Republic reported.

The Arizona DOT has closed state Highway 89A in both directions between Fredonia and Jacob Lake due to the White Sage Fire. There was no estimated time for reopening the highway as of the most recent report.

7/13 PM Update: #WhiteSageFire: Fire crossed 89A near House Rock Valley. Road closures on 89A still in effect.

Transition to Great Basin CIMT 6 completed – 500 personnel assisting in the full suppression efforts. Thank you IA resources and Color Country T3IMT for the hard work. pic.twitter.com/XNJDPgQ5FP — Bureau of Land Management Arizona Fire Management (@BLMAZFire) July 14, 2025

New Mexico flooding

Heavy rainfall resulted in the Rio Ruidoso reaching a height of more than 20 feet. The previous record crest for the river was 15.86 feet.

Hundreds of homes in Lincoln County, N.M., have been damaged, and more rain is in the forecast through the end of the week.

A flood watch remained in effect for central New Mexico through Monday evening.

Motor carriers in New Mexico providing direct transportation and support in Ruidoso and Lincoln County are temporarily granted relief from maximum driving time requirements.

That temporary waiver is in place through July 31.

Hazardous material regulations, size and weight requirements and any other requirements not mentioned in the emergency order remain in full effect.

Motor carriers with an out-of-service order in effect are not eligible for the relief granted by this declaration. LL

One part of Ruidoso that suffered the heaviest damage during the recent flash floods is no longer considered to be habitable. https://t.co/1KGClTfcLe — KOB 4 (@KOB4) July 13, 2025

