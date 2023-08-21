Emergency declared in California

August 21, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

The remnants of Hurricane Hilary continue to devastate Southern California, with millions under flood warnings, thousands without power and forecasters saying it’s not over even as the storm weakens.

Local officials declared a state of emergency over the weekend, which granted regulatory relief to commercial drivers transporting fuel in support of emergency relief efforts.

“We should never underestimate the power of Mother Nature,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “Heed warnings from local authorities, be ready and stay informed.”

Drivers may exceed the hours-of-service limits specified in the California Vehicle Code section 34501.2 and the California Code of Regulations, Title 13, section 1212.5 while operating a vehicle engaged in fuel transportation in support of Hurricane Hilary emergency-relief efforts.

The following conditions remain in place:

  • Motor carriers or drivers currently subject to an out-of-service order are eligible for the exemption once the out-of-service order expires or they have met the conditions for its rescission.
  • No motor carriers operating under this proclamation will require or allow ill or fatigued drivers to operate a motor vehicle.
  • Drivers who notify a motor carrier that they need immediate rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty before being required to return to service.
  • Drivers shall maintain a driver’s record of duty status, regardless of number of hours worked each day.

Waivers are in effect for the duration of drivers’ direct assistance in emergency relief or 30 days from the date of the proclamation, whichever is less, said the order.

More Land Line news from California.

Related News

rest break

California

Podcast: Meal and rest break rules get another look

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is going to take another look at rest break rules in two states. But what does that mean?

By Mark Reddig | August 18

distracted driving

News

Four in five Americans involved in distracted driving car crash

Most Americans have been involved in a car crash due to distracted driving, according to online company Compare the Market.

By Land Line Staff | August 21

AEB

News

AEB comment deadline runs through Sept. 5

The deadline to comment on a proposal to mandate automatic emergency braking systems on heavy trucks is about two weeks away.

By Mark Schremmer | August 21

NHTSA

News

NHTSA launches campaign to remove drunk drivers from roadways

As we near Labor Day, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is increasing efforts to remove drunk drivers from the roadways.

By Land Line Staff | August 21