Emergency declared in California

The remnants of Hurricane Hilary continue to devastate Southern California, with millions under flood warnings, thousands without power and forecasters saying it’s not over even as the storm weakens.

Local officials declared a state of emergency over the weekend, which granted regulatory relief to commercial drivers transporting fuel in support of emergency relief efforts.

“We should never underestimate the power of Mother Nature,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “Heed warnings from local authorities, be ready and stay informed.”

We're here in San Diego, where @CalGuard and state and local personnel are mobilizing to protect communities during Tropical Storm Hilary. Southern California: Stay safe and stay vigilant. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 20, 2023

Drivers may exceed the hours-of-service limits specified in the California Vehicle Code section 34501.2 and the California Code of Regulations, Title 13, section 1212.5 while operating a vehicle engaged in fuel transportation in support of Hurricane Hilary emergency-relief efforts.

The following conditions remain in place:

Motor carriers or drivers currently subject to an out-of-service order are eligible for the exemption once the out-of-service order expires or they have met the conditions for its rescission.

No motor carriers operating under this proclamation will require or allow ill or fatigued drivers to operate a motor vehicle.

Drivers who notify a motor carrier that they need immediate rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty before being required to return to service.

Drivers shall maintain a driver’s record of duty status, regardless of number of hours worked each day.

Waivers are in effect for the duration of drivers’ direct assistance in emergency relief or 30 days from the date of the proclamation, whichever is less, said the order.

