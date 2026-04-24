Emergency declared as supply chain disruptions hit farms

Economic impacts from the conflict between the U.S. and Iran continue to affect numerous industries.

In Montana, officials have declared an emergency to help meet fertilizer demands across the state.

“Global logistical disruptions and supply chain volatility have impacted the consistent flow of fertilizer into the United States and Montana,” the emergency declaration said.

Slowed deliveries into Montana, the vast distances that must be traveled with supplies and a lack of drivers have increased short-term demand for the delivery of anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers by commercial delivery trucks, state officials added.

The weather forecast, combined with an ongoing drought, may threaten farmers’ ability to obtain fertilizer in time for planting and crop emergence.

Through May 1, hours-of-service requirements for commercial motor vehicles are being suspended to facilitate and expedite the delivery of fertilizer products.

This relief applies to motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the emergency.

Temporary registration and fuel permit requirements are also suspended.

However, vehicles operating in excess of legal size and weight still require a permit and will be allowed to travel at nighttime, on weekends and on holidays when providing direct assistance. Loads exceeding 10 feet wide traveling during nighttime hours on non-interstate highways require a front pilot vehicle.

Drivers must comply with posted load limits on roads and bridges unless specifically authorized.

Fuel prices also remain a concern across the trucking industry.

Analysis indicates those costs will remain elevated as global conflicts continue.

The Energy Information Administration said uncertainty, combined with low U.S. inventories, will result in a peak national average diesel price of over $5.80 per gallon in April.

For 2026, EIA expects diesel to average $4.80 per gallon.

“Our modeling indicates that fuel prices will continue to rise until these variables resolve,” EIA Administrator Tristan Abbey said in early April. “Full restoration of flows will take months.” LL