Electronic ID proposal moves to FMCSA’s back burner

From speed limiters to automatic emergency braking systems, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will spend much of 2024 working on several controversial mandates.

One rulemaking that truckers may not have to worry about for a while, however, is a proposal to require electronic IDs on commercial motor vehicles. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Fall 2023 Unified Regulatory Agenda, the rulemaking has been moved to the agency’s long-term actions, and no movement is expected in the next year.

In September 2022, FMCSA issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking that considered requiring all commercial motor vehicles operating in interstate commerce to possess a unique electronic identifier. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, which petitioned FMCSA for the rulemaking, claims the mandate would improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the roadside inspection program by allowing officers to focus efforts on high-risk carriers and drivers.

However, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and individual truck drivers quickly opposed the proposal. FMCSA received more than 2,000 comments, with many of them coming from truckers who cited privacy concerns and government overreach.

OOIDA minced no words, calling the potential electronic ID mandate an “unwarranted intrusion” into the privacy of truckers.

“OOIDA and our members oppose this proposal in the strongest possible terms,” the Association wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. “Our members have been extremely clear that this concept is an unwarranted intrusion into their privacy, as well as an overly costly and burdensome requirement that does nothing to improve their efficiency or safety.”

To strengthen its point, OOIDA cited George Orwell’s dystopian novel, “1984.”

“OOIDA does not support the erosion of privacy, nor the destruction of identity through surveillance and control,” Spencer wrote. “To ask for more surveillance and control in the name of safety on our highways is to venture into what George Orwell would call ‘doublespeak.’ The term ‘Big Brother’ has come to signify government control and intrusion into truckers’ individual lives.”

The Association also cited concerns that the requirement would be considered a warrantless search and violate the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment.

“We encourage FMCSA to immediately abandon this proposal,” OOIDA wrote. “We plan to vigorously oppose any subsequent steps this agency takes to mandate the use of unique electronic identifiers.”

At least for now, the opposition has appeared to work, and FMCSA has placed the rulemaking on the back burner.

Another proposal involving trucks that appears to need more time is a potential mandate for side underride guards.

According to the regulatory agenda, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is in the “analyzing comments” stage, and no action is scheduled until late 2024.

OOIDA also opposes that proposal, calling it “premature and shortsighted.” LL