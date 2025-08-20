Electric vehicle network charging ahead

Infrastructure has been a major discussion point in the electric vehicle conversation.

The Federal Highway Administration recently published updated interim final guidance for national electric vehicle infrastructure funding.

“Our revised NEVI guidance slashes red tape and makes it easier for states to efficiently build out this infrastructure,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Greenlane, a public charging infrastructure developer and operator, recently announced plans to establish its second commercial electric vehicle charging corridor along Interstate 10.

The Santa Monica, Calif.-based company opened its first electric vehicle charging station in Colton, Calif., in April. That Inland Empire facility has more than 40 high-speed chargers for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

Restrooms, 24/7 security, office space, WiFi and parking are also available at Greenlane’s Colton facility.

Announcing I-10 connecting LA to Phoenix as our next charging corridor! 🚛⚡️ Our partner, Windrose Technology, has already proven what’s possible by completing a single-charge haul from our Colton facility to Phoenix. This was real freight validating real infrastructure on a… — Greenlane Infrastructure (@Drive_Greenlane) August 12, 2025

The company’s expansion on the I-10 corridor between Southern California and Phoenix is a result of its partnership with Windrose Technology, an electric truck original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

“Our second corridor was strategically selected to best support the carriers and shippers who keep our economy moving,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. “By establishing charging infrastructure along key transportation arteries, we’re providing the foundation fleets need to scale their electric operations.”

Windrose will pilot routes for customers including Nevoya, an electric trucking carrier, utilizing Greenlane electric vehicle charging facilities.

“Greenlane’s I-10 charging network creates the infrastructure breakthrough that electric trucking needs,” said John Verdon, chief commercial officer at Nevoya. “As we launch operations on I-10, this partnership allows us to demonstrate that long-haul electric trucking is not just possible – it’s practical, scalable and the future of freight.”

Windrose said it plans to manufacture 2,000 electric trucks in 2026 and up to 10,000 trucks globally in 2027.

Additional information about this electric vehicle charging network is available online. LL

