Electric ‘truck stop of the future’ plans developing in Michigan

Daimler Truck North America is working with the state of Michigan to build the electric “truck stop of the future.”

Daimler and the state are developing a prototype program known as the Mobility Charging Hub, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. announced June 29. Detroit-based diversified energy company DTE Energy is a third initial partner in the project.

The goal is to help companies to transition their fleets to electric commercial vehicles test new technologies, digital services, and business models designed to accelerate deployment of commercial electric trucks at scale and modernize the truck stop experience.

The truck stop of the future program also will support passenger vehicle charging.

Charging infrastructure remains a challenge for the broad deployment of electric vehicles, but projects like this show that progress can be made toward a lower-emission future, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

“Freight trucks drive commerce, deliver goods, and connect businesses throughout the nation, which is why it is critical to prepare this industry for the future,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said in the statement. “Our Mobility Charging Hub will help more companies electrify their fleets, cement Michigan’s leadership in the future of freight, and rebuild our transportation infrastructure to support the economy of tomorrow.”

The site of the prototype truck stop of the future is Daimler Truck North America’s Redford facility near I-96. The facility is already equipped with the necessary power. More than 10,000 medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks pass this site daily, traveling across the state or into Canada.

“We’re excited to partner with the state of Michigan and DTNA to put this site on a key highway corridor for commercial vehicles,” Tony Tomczak, DTE vice president of electric sales and marketing, said in the statement. “As DTE’s first venture into owning and operating EV chargers, we’re a proud leader in building publicly accessible EV charging for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, giving our fleet customers another reason to electrify.”

Truck stop of the future funding

Michigan will have access to $13 million in funding to support the Mobility Charging Hub development and secure partnerships with companies aiming to test and implement solutions related to electric vehicle innovation, fleet management and overall ease of travel.

Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification is expected to establish a grant program through the Mobility Charging Hub that will help fund future activations onsite. Funding of $8.5 million will come from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant awarded to Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

“Through this new Mobility Charging Hub, Michigan seeks to develop the partnerships, integrations, and business models necessary for accelerating the transition to EVs at scale, while informing a playbook replicable across truck stop locations nationwide,” according to the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

The Mobility Charging Hub and truck stop of the future development is intended to support the state’s MI Future Mobility Plan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in September 2022 the MI Future Mobility Plan to encourage the transition to electric vehicles. LL

More Michigan news is available from LandLine.Media.