Electric truck charging station opens at Port Newark

An electric truck charging station with four direct-current fast chargers has opened at Port Newark.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the charging station is designed to encourage a switch to electric trucks and advance its goals of zero-direct-emission drayage trucking operations.

“What gets taken off these ships and loaded onto these trucks is ultimately what ends up in our closets, in our refrigerators and in our garages,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “It’s our duty to make sure every element of the critical work at the Port of New York and New Jersey is operating as efficiently and sustainably as possible. These chargers are an important piece of that puzzle as we usher in a more sustainable future for the thousands of trucks serving the East Coast’s busiest port every day.”

The Port Newark charging station offers compatibility with most available commercial electric truck models. Port officials added that an additional 40 miles of range is possible, depending on load and driving conditions, minimizing downtime.

“We enjoy an unparalleled level of cooperation and collaboration among the many entities that operate at the Port of New York and New Jersey, and the installation of this charging station strengthens that reputation further,” said Bethann Rooney, port director at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “With these new chargers, we’re promising drayage operators that if they invest in electric trucks, we can help get them where they need to go.”

The electric truck chargers are located at the Port Newark welcome center. Currently, they are available only from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily due to an ongoing corridor improvement project and to aid traffic flow. But by late 2025, the chargers will be available 24/7, port officials said.

The Port of New York and New Jersey, the nation’s busiest cargo gateway, has plans for “net-zero carbon emissions” by 2050.

“We want to add charging infrastructure wherever possible, from the East Coast’s busiest port to our airports and at Port Authority facilities across the region to help every facet of our transportation ecosystem become more environmentally friendly,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. LL

