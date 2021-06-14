Electric-powered trucks rule clears Pennsylvania House

June 14, 2021

Keith Goble

|

Work continues at the Pennsylvania statehouse to adopt rules to allow heavier trucks in certain situations.

The House voted unanimously to adopt a federal weight exemption for electric-powered trucks. The rule is already in place in most states.

Currently, the state of Pennsylvania authorizes electric-powered trucks to weigh up to 80,000 pounds.

Passed by Congress in 2015, Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act raised the weight limit for natural gas and electric battery-powered tractor-trailers to 82,000 pounds. The rule authorizes states to act to raise the weight on interstates within their borders.

Keeping up with the feds

The House vote sends to the Senate a bill to put into statute the federal rule on electric battery-powered trucks. Specifically, HB722 would increase the maximum gross vehicle weight for commercial vehicles powered by electric battery power by 2,000 pounds to 82,000 pounds.

A 2017 Pennsylvania law authorizes the weight allowance for trucks powered by natural gas.

Change described as necessary

Advocates say the weight allowance being pursued is necessary because heavier equipment is required to power trucks operating on electric battery power and natural gas.

Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland, wrote in a memo to legislators about his bill that “electric battery powered vehicles, similar to those powered by natural gas, weigh more due to heavier equipment required to power the truck.”

Natural Gas Vehicles for America has reported that more than half of all states have adopted the gross vehicle weight rating provision.

HB722 awaits consideration in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Also on the move at the statehouse is a bill that covers annual overweight hauling permits.

The House Transportation Committee voted to advance a bill to create an annual overweight hauling permit for agricultural liming materials, seed and fertilizer. The permit for six-axle combinations could be used between March and June each year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation already grants similar overweight permits for raw milk and grain haulers.

Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Westmoreland, wrote that his bill would allow vehicles up to 95,000 pounds to haul agriculture liming materials, seed and fertilizer on highways, “reducing the overall truck trips needed to help farmers get ready for spring planting season.”

He notes the materials cannot be hauled by other means to individual fields.

Travel on interstates would be prohibited.

HB1232 awaits clearance to the full House for a possible vote. If approved there, it would head to the Senate. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania.

TravelCenters

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

Highway bill to invest nearly $500 billion over five years insurance increase

Pennsylvania

Highway bill: A whole lot of bad in one big bill

The House Transportation Committee’s highway bill would change a lot in trucking, most of it for the worse. We’ll have complete coverage.

By Mark Reddig | June 10

diesel fuel pump handle

News

Increased diesel costs outside Rocky Mountain region

A June 14 weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration showed higher diesel prices for most drivers in America.

By SJ Munoz | June 14

White House, Washington, D.C.

News

White House regulatory agenda released

The Biden administration published its Unified Regulatory Agenda, and includes items from FMCSA and NHTSA.

By Mark Schremmer | June 14

Truck parking information and management system on I-94 in Michigan.

News

Study shows truckers find truck parking information systems useful

New research from the ATRI reveals that truckers’ views on truck parking information systems like variable message signs are mostly positive.

By Tyson Fisher | June 14