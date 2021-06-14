Electric-powered trucks rule clears Pennsylvania House

Work continues at the Pennsylvania statehouse to adopt rules to allow heavier trucks in certain situations.

The House voted unanimously to adopt a federal weight exemption for electric-powered trucks. The rule is already in place in most states.

Currently, the state of Pennsylvania authorizes electric-powered trucks to weigh up to 80,000 pounds.

Passed by Congress in 2015, Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act raised the weight limit for natural gas and electric battery-powered tractor-trailers to 82,000 pounds. The rule authorizes states to act to raise the weight on interstates within their borders.

Keeping up with the feds

The House vote sends to the Senate a bill to put into statute the federal rule on electric battery-powered trucks. Specifically, HB722 would increase the maximum gross vehicle weight for commercial vehicles powered by electric battery power by 2,000 pounds to 82,000 pounds.

A 2017 Pennsylvania law authorizes the weight allowance for trucks powered by natural gas.

Change described as necessary

Advocates say the weight allowance being pursued is necessary because heavier equipment is required to power trucks operating on electric battery power and natural gas.

Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland, wrote in a memo to legislators about his bill that “electric battery powered vehicles, similar to those powered by natural gas, weigh more due to heavier equipment required to power the truck.”

Natural Gas Vehicles for America has reported that more than half of all states have adopted the gross vehicle weight rating provision.

HB722 awaits consideration in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Also on the move at the statehouse is a bill that covers annual overweight hauling permits.

The House Transportation Committee voted to advance a bill to create an annual overweight hauling permit for agricultural liming materials, seed and fertilizer. The permit for six-axle combinations could be used between March and June each year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation already grants similar overweight permits for raw milk and grain haulers.

Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Westmoreland, wrote that his bill would allow vehicles up to 95,000 pounds to haul agriculture liming materials, seed and fertilizer on highways, “reducing the overall truck trips needed to help farmers get ready for spring planting season.”

He notes the materials cannot be hauled by other means to individual fields.

Travel on interstates would be prohibited.

HB1232 awaits clearance to the full House for a possible vote. If approved there, it would head to the Senate. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania.