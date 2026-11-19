This past week, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration flexed hard on ELD fraud by yanking 121 electronic logging devices from its approved list.

The mass revocation, which the U.S. Department of Transportation called “historic”, comes amid the FMCSA’s push to remove non-compliant devices from the approved list. Before last week’s massive purge, the agency had already revoked 60 devices in 2026 for “failure to meet the minimum requirements” outlined in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395, which establishes functional specifications for all electronic logging devices.

At that time, the agency did not provide specific reasons for the removal of the 121 individual ELDs, which is typically the case. However, FMCSA did say that the crackdown “targeted illegal logging devices used by fraudsters to cheat safety rules, bypass mandated rest periods and undercut trucker wages.”

“The fraud and abuse that’s happening with electronic logging devices in this country is ridiculous,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said in a video posted to X. “Today, we’re removing over 100 devices, with more to come. This stops today.”

🚨TRUCKING FRAUD AND ABUSE EXPOSED🚨 In a HISTORIC crackdown targeting illegal Electronic Logging Devices, @FMCSA is yanking 120+ ILLEGAL ELDs from the registry Under @SecDuffy and @FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs, we are dismantling this scam and leveling the playing field for America’s truckers WATCH the shady tactics unfold in JUST SECONDS. Now @FMCSA is investigating the suspected fraudster… MORE TO COME 👀 — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) November 12, 2026

Now, less than a week later, one of those ELDs has been reinstated.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the agency announced that Forza ELD (Model Number: 4ZALD; ELD Identifier: FRZ616) had been reinstated from the revoked list.

Federal regulations do permit devices to be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.” No additional details were provided by the agency regarding what caused the device to be revoked in the first place, or what the manufacturer did to warrant being reinstated.

As for the other 120 electronic logging devices, those remain on the revoked list, with carriers having until Jan. 12, 2027, to replace the devices with one from the approved list. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty” status and being placed out of service.

Prior to the deadline, drivers using revoked ELDs should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data until they have replaced the device.

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As the agency continues its efforts to crack down on ELD fraud and non-compliant devices, other changes regarding electronic logging devices are in the works.

According to the recently released 2026 regulatory agenda, the agency is expected to soon unveil a notice of proposed rulemaking for revisions to ELD regulations.

In 2022, FMCSA issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking seeking feedback about potential revisions to the ELD rules. Over a thousand comments poured in regarding the notice, many from truckers who argued the ELD mandate wasn’t improving highway safety. While it’s unclear what exactly the proposal will contain, the agency plans to use that feedback to guide any potential changes.

We do know, however, that the administration does not plan to remove the exemption for pre-2000 engines. As part of a Pro-Trucker Package released in June, the DOT announced that the exemption wasn’t going anywhere.

The release of a formal proposal is expected sometime in November.

In addition to those potential regulatory changes, this past December the agency also announced a “complete overhaul” of the review process for ELDs.

One portion of that overhaul could include the elimination of self-certification for ELD manufacturers, which FMCSA says has made it easy for companies to register non-compliant devices or re-register devices that had been revoked. LL