ELD crack down continues as feds revoke nine devices

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is continuing to crack down on non-compliant electronic logging devices.

On Thursday, Feb. 12, the agency announced that nine ELDs had been removed from the approved list, giving carriers 60 days to replace the units with a compliant device.

The agency placed the following electronic logging devices on the revoked list:

GTS ELD (Model Number: 213W01; ELD Identifier: GTS18A)

UTRUCKIN (Model Number: PT30; ELD Identifier: UTRUCK)

ELD365 ELOG (Model Number: ELD365 (formerly known as ELOG365); ELD Identifier: ELD365)

IRONMAN ELD (Model Number: IRON300; ELD Identifier: IRM881)

FACTOR ELD (Model Number: FACTORELD1; ELD Identifier: FRELD1)

AirELD (Model Number: Android & Xirgo 6300 Series; ELD Identifier: ARELD1)

AirELD (Model Number: iOS & Xirgo 6300 Series; ELD Identifier: ARELD2)

AirELD (Model Number: Android & PT30; ELD Identifier: ARELD3)

AirELD (Model Number: iOS & PT30; ELD Identifier: ARELD4)

According to FMCSA, the nine devices were added to the revoked list for “failure to meet the minimum requirements” outlined in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395, which establishes functional specifications for all electronic logging devices. The exact reason the units were revoked was not disclosed.

Truckers currently using any of the now-revoked ELDs will have until April 14 to replace their units with a compliant device from the approved list. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty” status and being placed out of service. There are currently 992 electronic logging devices on the agency’s approved list.

Prior to the April deadline, FMCSA said that drivers using any of the nine revoked ELDs should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data.

Electronic logging devices can be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies”. Despite this, the agency said it “strongly encourages” carriers to be proactive in replacing their current devices, “in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.”

While this is not typical, it has happened before. In January, two devices were placed on the revoked list, only to be reinstated several days later. Prior to that, the last time a device was reinstated was in May 2024, when the agency added Blue Star ELD to the approved list a day after it was revoked.

Over the past year, the agency has made a concerted effort to remove non-compliant electronic logging devices from the approved list.

In total, the agency placed 38 devices on the revoked list in 2025. So far this year, FMCSA has pulled 13 ELDs from the approved list.

“If an ELD isn’t meeting federal requirements, it’s taken out of service — plain and simple,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said in a statement. “We’ll keep making clear, fair decisions that put safety first and support everyone who shares America’s roadways.”

There are currently 332 devices on the revoked ELD list. Of those, 88 devices had their status revoked by the FMCSA, and the remaining 244 were marked “self-revoked”.

In addition to revoking non-compliant devices, the agency has also recently announced a “complete overhaul” of the ELD vetting process.

Since Congress mandated the devices in 2017, FMCSA has allowed manufacturers to self-certify their ELDs. However, the agency said the self-certification process has made it easy for companies to register non-compliant devices or re-register devices that had been revoked.

There is still little known about how the new vetting process will work, and FMCSA has not specified whether the self-certification process will be eliminated entirely. Despite that, the agency said its new vetting process will give truck drivers and motor carriers more confidence that the devices they purchase are “accurate, reliable and compliant.” LL