EIA outlook calls for lower oil demand, fuel prices
April 10, 2025
•SJ Munoz
|
Volatility is expected to continue across energy markets, according to the Energy Information Administration’s April short-term outlook.
EIA underlined uncertainties in energy supply, demand and prices resulting from tariff announcements last week. Additionally, OPEC+ announced some countries will increase oil production in May rather than July, as previously announced.
The Brent crude oil spot price dropped to $68 per barrel as a result.
“The agency expects continued volatility as market participants respond to further developments,” EIA said.
We completed our forecasts on April 7.
This #STEO includes some of the recent changes in the energy market, but we expect volatility could continue as market participants respond to further developments.
Continued growth in U.S. and global oil production, while demand decreases, will lower Brent crude oil prices from an average of $70 per barrel in 2025 to $60 per barrel in 2026. This 10% drop from EIA’s March outlook reflects global uncertainty as well as the potential for additional supply from OPEC+.
EIA expects China’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods will have the largest effect on propane, with China being a major importer of U.S. propane. This could lead to downward pressure on the Mt. Belvieu propane spot price.
Diesel prices are forecast to be up-and-down and to average $3.45 per gallon nationally by the end of 2025. EIA expects that trend to continue in 2026 and forecasts an average around $3.50 per gallon by mid-year.
The U.S. macroeconomic outlook used in EIA’s short-term outlook is based on S&P Global’s macroeconomic model. S&P Global’s forecast assumes an increasing universal tariff that will reach 10% by the end of 2025, as well as a higher rate on U.S. imports from China.
|U.S. energy market indicators
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Brent crude oil spot price (dollars per barrel)
|$81
|$68
|$61
|U.S. crude oil production (million barrels per day)
|13.2
|13.5
|13.6
|Natural gas price at Henry Hub (dollars per million British thermal units)
|$2.20
|$4.30
|$4.60
|U.S. liquefied natural gas gross exports (billion cubic feet per day)
|12
|15
|16
|Shares of U.S. electricity generation
|Natural gas
|42%
|40%
|40%
|Coal
|16%
|16%
|15%
|Renewables
|23%
|25%
|27%
|Nuclear
|19%
|19%
|19%
Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook, April 2025
The full EIA short-term outlook is available here.