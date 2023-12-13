EIA anticipates shift in electricity generation to wind, solar in 2024

The Energy Information Administration is forecasting a shift in electricity generation from coal to wind and solar, according to its December short-term energy outlook.

Should this hold true, this would be the first year on record that wind and solar surpass coal, according to an EIA news release.

“Renewables, particularly solar photovoltaics, are growing rapidly and making large contributions to electricity generation,” EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis said. “We’re seeing record domestic natural gas production paired with lower-than-expected natural gas demand, and we expect that is going to push prices lower this winter season.”

Oil and fuel

EIA is forecasting crude oil prices to increase to $78 per barrel for December and to average $84 per barrel for the first half of 2024. Ongoing OPEC+ production cuts continue to influence this forecast. However, EIA is decreasing its expectation for 2024 from its forecast last month of $93 per barrel to $83 per barrel.

Net exports of U.S. crude oil and petroleum products will reach a record high of nearly 2 million barrels per day in 2024. This expected growth is largely due to an increase in U.S. crude oil and hydrocarbon gas liquids production, EIA said.

Fuel prices are expected to continue a downward trend for much of 2024.

The price per gallon of diesel is expected to average $4.28 for the remainder of 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, that average will drop to $3.99 and will hit $3.93 per gallon in the second quarter, EIA said. By the third quarter of next year, the diesel average will dip down to $3.88 per gallon before increasing to $4.01 per gallon by this time next year.

Overview 2021 2022 2023 2024 Brent crude oil

(dollars per barrel) 70.89 100.94 82.40 82.57 U.S. crude oil production

(million barrels per day) 11.27 11.91 12.93 13.11 Natural gas spot price

(dollars per million BTU) 3.91 6.42 2.56 2.79 U.S. LNG exports

(billion cubic feet per day) 9.76 10.59 11.81 12.36

The full EIA short-term outlook released on Tuesday, Dec. 12 is available here. LL

