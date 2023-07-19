Effort to stop speed limiters takes another step

A transportation spending bill that includes a provision to block the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from moving forward with a speed limiter rulemaking has advanced.

The bill advanced through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, July 18 and next will go to the full House floor for consideration.

While the bill addresses a variety of transportation funding areas, it also includes a provision that would prevent FMCSA from using funding toward its speed limiter rulemaking.

“None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act or any other Act may be used to promulgate any rule or regulation to require vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of more than 26,000 pounds operating in interstate commerce to be equipped with a speed limiting device set to a maximum speed,” the bill text states.

The House funding bill also includes a prohibition on the collection of certain tolls in Oregon and Pennsylvania and the continuance of the under-21 pilot program.

Last year, FMCSA issued an advance notice of supplemental proposed rulemaking that considers requiring commercial motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more to be equipped with speed-limiting devices.

FMCSA received more than 15,000 comments on the proposal with the majority coming from truck drivers opposed to a mandate. Even so, the agency plans to unveil a notice of supplemental proposed rulemaking later this year that will include a top speed.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association opposes a speed limiter mandate and is encouraging its members to reach out to their representatives about the issue.

“It’s critical that lawmakers hear from the small-business truckers who keep America moving,” OOIDA wrote in an email sent to members earlier this week. “Tell your representative that speed limiters have been proven to create unnecessary congestion and dangerous speed differentials among all vehicles. This results in higher rates of vehicle interaction and higher crash rates.”

Listen to Land Line Now to learn more about efforts to stop the speed limiter rulemaking.

In a separate effort to stop the speed limiter rulemaking, Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., introduced HR3039 in May. The bill would prohibit FMCSA from moving forward with any rule or regulation to mandate speed limiters. As of July 19, the bill had 23 co-sponsors after Reps. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, and Brian Babin, R-Texas, signed on this week. LL