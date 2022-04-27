Drunken propane hauler declared an imminent hazard

A driver hauling propane while intoxicated has been deemed an “imminent hazard” and banned from interstate commerce.

Pennsylvania-licensed commercial vehicle driver Elwood M. Roberson has been be an imminent hazard to public safety by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. He was served the federal order April 25.

Roberson was involved in an incident on Feb. 11 while he was operating a commercial motor vehicle transporting propane on River Road in Manor Township, Pa, according to a notice from the FMCSA. His tractor-trailer crossed the center line of the road and side-swiped an on-coming vehicle. Roberson was taken into custody and administered a blood alcohol test by the Manor Township Police Department. His blood alcohol content was 0.21, which is more than five times the 0.04 legal limit for commercial motor vehicle drivers.

FMCSA declared that Roberson showed “blatant disregard for the safety of the motoring public’ by driving a propane tanker while intoxicated.



Roberson is now listed as prohibited in FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse and faces possible criminal charges in Pennsylvania.

The initial period of disqualification is for 30 days from the service date of this order, according to the FMCSA notice. The regional field administrator has proposed disqualification of one year, the maximum duration of disqualification under 49 CFR § 383.52(c). This one-year period of disqualification will take effect in 30 days unless the driver submits a request for administrative review or the regional field administrator rescinds the order. This disqualification is separate from any other disqualification to which the driver may or will be subject. This disqualification will be transmitted to the jurisdiction where Roberson is licensed and will become a part of his driving record maintained by that jurisdiction.

Failing to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $2,072. Knowing and/or willful violations may result in criminal penalties.

A copy of the imminent hazard order issued to Elwood M. Roberson is available here.

