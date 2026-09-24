Drugs, guns and chicken: A cargo theft story

You probably thought bartering was a thing of the past.

But the old-fashioned exchange of goods was allegedly at the center of a cargo theft incident that led to a dozen arrests on Sept. 15 in Memphis.

According to reports, Robert Wilson, a 56-year-old truck driver, told police he was trading a load of chicken to pay off a drug debt.

Through an investigation, the Memphis Police Department’s Fugitive Unit said that it recovered fentanyl, cocaine, three firearms and approximately $110,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

The flurry of arrests began with the Fugitive Unit’s attempt to apprehend Javunte Johnson, who was wanted for aggravated robbery. When officers arrived at the Economy Inn in Memphis to arrest Johnson, they observed approximately 12 individuals unloading pallets of chicken from a semitrailer located in the parking lot of the hotel.

The total value of the load of chicken was $250,000, according to the Memphis Safe Task Force.

The agency said that the suspects fled but that officers were able to arrest all of the individuals.

The 12 individuals arrested were:

Javunte Johnson, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property $60,000-$250,000 and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Robert Wilson, 56, was arrested and charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000 and evading arrest to wit: automobile.

Quantrivious Shavers, 25, was arrested and charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell to wit: fentanyl.

Samuel Jackson, 38, was arrested and charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000 and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell to wit: cocaine.

John Shipp, 47, was arrested and charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000.

Rico Jackson, 36, was arrested and charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000.

Devean Hoyle, 45, was arrested and charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000.

Trashawn Featherson, 35, was arrested and charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000.

Robert Dishmon, 40, was arrested and charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000.

Marcellous McKinney, 38, was arrested and charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000 and evading arrest to wit: automobile.

Jessie Moore, 37, was arrested and charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun and evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit.

Alexis Pike, 21, was arrested and charged with evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit and theft of property less than $ 1,000 (X2).

The Memphis Safe Task Force originally reported 13 arrests but clarified with Land Line that 12 arrests were made. LL

More cargo theft news: Cargo thief gets a dime for $1.5M crime spree