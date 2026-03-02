Driving was up, but traffic fatalities were down in 2025

Data from one safety group shows a decrease in traffic fatalities nationwide, despite an increase in miles traveled.

The National Safety Council recently released a preliminary analysis of 2025 U.S. traffic fatalities.

That analysis revealed a total of 37,810 traffic fatalities in the U.S. last year, a 12% decrease from 2024. The decline in traffic deaths coincided with around a 1% increase in miles traveled in 2025.

“The decrease in roadway fatalities is more than a number,” Lorraine Martin, CEO of the National Safety Council, said. “It represents lives saved and families kept whole. It is also proof that our sustained efforts to make our roads safer are working. We must continue to work together as advocates, policymakers and communities to build on this progress, until no one ever loses their life on our roads again.”

Traffic fatalities were down by 15% or more in nine states and Washington, D.C., which had the largest decline of 52%. California traffic deaths dropped by 40%, while Rhode Island, Iowa, and Minnesota all saw declines of more than 20%. Mississippi, New York, Connecticut, Maryland and South Dakota were each down by at least 16%.

Increases came in eight states, led by a 25% jump in Hawaii. Wyoming traffic fatalities were up by 12% and Kansas data increased by 10%. Other states with increases include New Mexico, Idaho, Louisiana, Vermont and Colorado.

For its analysis, NSC uses data from the National Center for Health Statistics to include data from both public and private roadways.

According to its website, the National Safety Council has calculated traffic fatalities since 1913. LL

