Driving time, IRP requirements waived by emergency declarations

Emergency orders were recently enacted in Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska, providing regulatory relief through much of April.

The declaration in Nebraska will remain in effect through Wednesday, April 2 and was issued due to power outages following a March winter storm.

“Extreme conditions during the storm resulted in significant infrastructure damages to power line transmission systems,” states the order, which applies to 24 Nebraska counties.

Under the order, maximum driving time is waived for commercial vehicle operations providing direct assistance in support of emergency relief.

A copy of the order must be carried as evidence of support during the emergency period.

Until April 17, International Registration Plan relief is in place in Illinois.

🚨 IRP FILING DEADLINE EXTENDED TO APRIL 18, 2025! 🚨

IRP filing is also now available online. Firms with fewer than 250 vehicles can upload their HVUT Tax Form 2290 and pay online (Credit Card Only). For more info or to file online, visit: https://t.co/30pUrlNlE7 pic.twitter.com/v2LLJGLl22 — Secretary Alexi Giannoulias (@ILSecOfState) March 28, 2025

Due to a high volume of in-person and mail-in renewals, the state is extending the validity period for registrations expiring in March 2025.

Registrants are “strongly encouraged” to submit renewal applications as soon as possible to ensure timely procession.

“We ask that law enforcement agencies in all IRP member jurisdictions refrain from acting against vehicles with Illinois apportioned license plates expiring March 2025 until the end of the extension period, April 18, 2025, has passed,” the declaration says.

Severe winters storms also prompted the Iowa emergency declaration, effective through April 26.

Harrison County suffered extensive damage, according to the order.

“This winter storm system caused severe weather, including damaging winds, straight-line winds, mixed precipitation, areas of heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions resulting in significant damage to public and private property, power outages from downed power lines and poles and vegetative debris,” the order states.

The waiver applies to all state roads. A copy of the order does not need to be carried by motor carriers or drivers. LL

Read more Land Line news from your state.