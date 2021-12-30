Drivers with ELDs on the 3G network need to act

The sun is setting on the 3G cellphone network. That means some electronic logging devices soon may be no longer working.

Mobile carriers are ending their 3G networks in 2022. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration warns that the end of the 3G network is scheduled to be phased out as early as February. Once the 3G network is not any longer supported, ELDs that rely on that network will not be able to meet the minimum operational requirements.

According to FMCSA, the schedule for complete 3G shutdowns are as follows:

AT&T: Feb. 22, 2022

Sprint (T-Mobile): March 31, 2022

Sprint LTE (T-Mobile): June 30, 2022

T-Mobile: July 1, 2022

Verizon: Dec. 31, 2022

While these are the projected dates for complete shutdowns, mobile carriers are planning to retire parts of their networks sooner. FMCSA also noted that sunset dates are subject to change and advised users to contact their mobile carriers for up-to-date information.

Such carriers as Boost, Cricket and Straight Talk use the AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile networks.

Drivers who may be affected by the change first need to confirm whether their ELD operates on the 3G network. If it works on the 4G or 5G networks, no action is needed to ensure their device meet minimum requirements. 5G is the newest generation of wireless network technology.

If a driver’s ELD operates on the 3G network, they need to contact their ELD provider about plans for upgrading or replacing their ELD.

Questions about the changes can be emailed to ELD@DOT.gov.

Previous Land Line Media coverage:

