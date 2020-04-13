Driver’s licensing, medical certification the focus of FMCSA’s latest COVID-19 FAQs

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration continues to issue updates to its “frequently asked questions” page on COVID-19 issues.

On Monday, FMCSA provided additional information for state driver licensing agencies and commercial driver’s licenses during the coronavirus emergency.

The agency said in the guidance that states are not exempt from the parts of the regulations dealing with CDL standards and with state compliance with CDL programs under the emergency declaration. Examples follow.

Under FMCSA’s Emergency Declaration, may a state driver licensing agency issue a commercial learner’s permit or CDL to a driver without requiring the driver to take a skills test?

No. The Emergency Declaration issued by the FMCSA pursuant to 49 CFR § 390.23(a)(1)(i) is only applicable to 49 CFR parts 390 through 399. In accordance with 49 CFR 384.202, the state shall only issue a commercial learner’s permit or CDL to a driver who has passed the knowledge and skills tests required by part 383, unless an exception applies.

The guidance also addresses questions related to hazmat endorsements and clarifies that CDL holders wanting to renew their hazmat endorsements are not exempt from retaking the knowledge test that goes along with it.

Other topics include issues related to medical certificates – specifically that new drivers who have never had a medical certificate are still required to get one.

During the COVID-19 public health emergency, may a state driver licensing agency issue a commercial learner’s permit or CDL to a new driver applicant who does not have, and has never held, a Medical Examiner’s Certificate?

No. Driver applicants who have never held a commercial learner’s permit or CDL must meet all the qualification requirements of 49 CFR part 383 in order to be issued a commercial learner’s permit or CDL. FMCSA’s waiver, issued on March 24, applies to drivers with an expired medical certificate if the driver had a medical certificate issued for a period of 90 days or longer, that was valid on Feb. 29 and expired on or after March 1. A driver applicant who has never held a medical certificate is not covered by the waiver.

Previous FAQs issued by the agency addressed the 30-minute rest break and the 34-hour restart.

Land Line Now News Anchor Terry Scruton contributed to this report.