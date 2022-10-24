Drivers honored with trucking award

A pair of drivers are being honored for their hard work and integrity throughout their driving careers.

On Oct. 21, TravelCenters of America announced Doug Smith and Susie Deridder as the latest recipients of the 2022 Citizen Driver Award. The two have a combined 95 years of trucking experience, with over 8 million collision-free miles.



“Each year, our Citizen Driver Program honors those who go above and beyond to serve others. Their commitment to delivering our nation’s goods, no matter the circumstances, is critical for our country’s economy,” Barry Richards, president of TA, said in a statement. “We are committed to continuing to share these drivers’ stories and demonstrate why they deserve respect and recognition year-round.”

Drivers were nominated between May 1 and June 30 of this year. According to TA, winners are chosen based on their background, as well as their participation in initiatives such as community involvement, safety, health and wellness and leadership. Nearly 200 drivers were nominated for this year’s award.

Winners of the Citizen Driver Award get a check for $5,000 as well as a $2,500 donation to a charity of their choice. On top of the money, the drivers also get to choose a TA, Petro or TA Express location to be dedicated in their honor, with a bronze plaque with the driver’s image and story installed on the front of the building.

“By dedicating a location in their name and displaying their accomplishments at the site, TA allows the drivers’ stories to be heard by all travelers that pass through,” the company said.

Smith, an OOIDA life member from Bountiful, Utah, chose the TA in Tooele, Utah, to be dedicated in his name. His $2,500 donation will be split among three charities: The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, Tunnel to Towers and Truckers Final Mile.

Deridder, a resident of Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, chose the TA in Barstow, Calif. to be dedicated in her name. Truckers Final Mile will receive her $2,500 donation.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America says the annual award – launched in 2013 – is aimed at “recognizing the professional drivers who keep America moving.”



Last year’s Citizen Drivers were OOIDA members Dan Porter and Don Talley.

In 2020, OOIDA life member Jerry Seaman and Hershel Evans were named Citizen Drivers.

A trio of OOIDA life members: Steen Gronlund, from Longmont, Colo., and Kenn and Beth Zelten, a husband-wife team from Menominee, Mich., were selected as the 2019 Citizen Driver honorees. LL