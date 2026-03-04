  • 1 NW OOIDA Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029 | Subscribe to the Print Magazine for Free

  • Contact Land Line

    • Driverless taxi keeps emergency responders from Austin shooting

    Date: March 04, 2026 | Author: | Category: News

    Proponents of autonomous vehicles contend that the driverless technology is safer when it travels down the road.

    Even if that is true, what about when that driverless vehicle isn’t traveling?

    Multiple media outlets, including Axios and Fox News, reported that a Waymo robotaxi blocked emergency personnel who were responding to a mass shooting on Sunday, March 1, in Austin, Texas.

    According to reports, three people were killed, and more than a dozen people were injured when a shooting occurred outside an Austin bar about 2 a.m. on Sunday.

    Footage shows a Waymo vehicle stopped horizontally in the middle of the road, temporarily blocking emergency responders from reaching the scene. Shortly after, an Austin police officer arrived and moved the Waymo vehicle.

    Waymo did not immediately respond to Land Line’s request for a response to the incident.

    Cooper Lohr, a senior policy analyst for transportation and safety at Consumer Reports, said driverless vehicles should be removed from roadways until they can demonstrate they operate safely.

    “If Waymo or any other company is going to operate autonomous vehicles on public roads, they should at least have to prove that their cars can follow the law and stay out of the way of emergency responders,” Lohr said. “This concern is not new; San Francisco has dealt with it repeatedly. Blocking an ambulance during any emergency scenario, and especially during a mass-casualty response, is an unacceptable operational failure that could lead to additional lives lost. If Waymo or another company’s autonomous driving system can’t handle flashing lights and sirens in a crisis, it isn’t ready for public roads, and it should be removed from service until the company proves it will handle the situation appropriately.”

    Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, mentioned some of the San Francisco incidents, which included police officers and firefighters being blocked by driverless vehicles, during a House hearing in 2023.

    “I think we absolutely need prudence when discussing autonomous vehicles of any level,” Chase said. “The biggest example we have so far is San Francisco, and it’s not going so well, to say the least. It’s a problem. We can’t just stick our head in the sand and pretend these problems don’t exist.” LL

    « Previous Page: Idaho lawmakers weigh in on split speeds, CDLs Next Page: Court shuts down Trump’s bid to end NYC congestion pricing »

    Get today's trucking headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

    Subscribe
    X