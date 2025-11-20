Driverless company announces substantial growth

Driverless developer, Kodiak, said it reached key milestones in the third quarter – its first as a public company.

The focus of its driverless technology is to “address major challenges across the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking and defense industries, including shortages, rising costs and the need for greater safety and efficiency,” a Kodiak news release said.

Kodiak deployed five additional driverless trucks to Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter, increasing its fleet to 10 fully driverless trucks.

Additionally, over 5,200 hours of paid driverless operations have been accumulated and Kodiak’s driverless trucks have traveled more than 3 million miles, delivering over 10,000 loads.

“We remain on track to deploy our initial commitment of 100 driverless trucks to Atlas Energy Solutions,” Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak, said. “We are executing on our customer and product roadmap while developing critical operational expertise, fueling our customer pipeline. We have also made meaningful progress toward closing our long-haul safety case, and anticipate launching long-haul driverless operations in the second half of 2026.”

7 a.m. in Alabama—Fog, glare, and low visibility. At 213m, the Kodiak Driver detects a vehicle on the shoulder, begins a smooth lane change, and navigates safely as sunlight floods the road ahead. Multiple sensors. One AI driver. Steady on every mile. pic.twitter.com/SsyfuR62ZO — Kodiak AI (@KodiakRobotics) October 23, 2025

Kodiak said it has also achieved the top score in a safety evaluation by Nauto, introduced new products, announced/expanded partnerships and began hauling double trailers.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company has been granted an exemption to use warning beacons in place of physical warning triangles behind disabled trucks.

“We continue to invest prudently in technology, safety, and commercial readiness,” Surajit Datta, CFO of Kodiak, said. “By maintaining a capital-efficient and asset-light model, we are positioning Kodiak to scale efficiently, achieve profitability and positive free cash flow in the future, and deliver sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Other driverless expansion

Waymo has begun offering its driverless taxi service on freeways in San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Waymo’s curbside service is now available at San Jose Mineta International Airport in San Jose.

“Expanding our service territory in the Bay Area and introducing freeways is built on real-world performance and millions of miles logged on freeways,” Waymo said. “We’ve also closely collaborated with safety officials, to seamlessly support this new phase of service. LL

