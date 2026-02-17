Driver training must be a priority, OOIDA tells DOT

A well-trained driver is a safer driver.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association told the U.S. Department of Transportation that enhanced driver training standards should be a priority.

“Unfortunately, far too many drivers still lack the basic skills necessary to safely operate a commercial vehicle,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote in comments filed on Thursday, Feb. 12. “USDOT must take steps to further enhance safety by implementing measured and widely-supported improvements to entry-level driver training regulations.”

In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation asked the public to provide input as it develops a five-year strategic plan on transportation research. The DOT received 81 comments.

OOIDA said the agency should value research that:

Prioritizes accurate data

Relies upon ‘substantive safety’ of scientific findings

Analyze effective countermeasures for reducing crashes and their severity

Seeks the utilization of true safety experts, the drivers

The Association also spent much of its comments promoting the benefits of a strong driver training program.

An entry-level driver training rule was implemented in 2022, but it does not require any behind-the-wheel training hours. OOIDA asked DOT to require behind-the-wheel training but also suggested studying the benefits.

“We encourage USDOT to explore if more effective training results in safer drivers, if there are essential components of successful entry-level driver training programs and to analyze the safety performance of training schools currently listed on FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry,” OOIDA wrote. “These and other factors can help the agency best determine how to improve entry-level driver training regulations.”

More data needed on AVs

OOIDA also told the DOT that it must know more about the safety ramifications before allowing deployment of autonomous vehicles.

Current rules rely on voluntary safety reporting from autonomous vehicle companies. Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-Calif., spoke out against this standard at a recent House hearing.

“I hope one day that (AVs) lead to a dramatic decrease in traffic deaths, but we are not there yet,” Mullin said during the hearing. “And to know if we’re getting there, we need the data.”

Without true reporting requirements, OOIDA said AVs raise more questions than they answer.

“OOIDA is concerned that USDOT will push for more technology as the solution to the industry’s safety and workforce issues without considering the negative impacts of these technologies,” the Association wrote. “USDOT and FMCSA must consider practices and unintended consequences that might offset the potential safety, mobility and sustainability benefits from the technology.” LL