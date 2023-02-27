Driver known as ‘The Legend’ receives posthumous trucking honor

The Mid-America Trucking Show has announced the first member of the 2023 MATS Wall of Fame class.

On Feb. 22, the group announced the late Troy Huddleston would be among those inducted during this year’s show. The Wall of Fame – which was started last year as MATS celebrated its 50th anniversary year – aims to “honor those in the MATS community that have made significant contributions to improve the American trucking Industry.”

Nicknamed “The Legend,” Huddleston’s career in trucking took an interesting path. In 1988, he received his associate degree in auto body tech from Olney Central College. After graduation, Huddleston opened his own body shop.

However, he soon realized his passion for trucking – which he attributed to his father – outweighed his desire for auto body repair. He bought his own truck and started Huddleston Trucking and Showtime Trucking LLC. His trucking business included hauling anhydrous ammonia, propane, grain and liquid fertilizer.

His love of trucking, coupled with a background in body work, led Huddleston to rebuild, design and customize many semis and trailers that would garner him plenty of attention in the trucking community.

Huddleston’s time spent on the competitive truck show circuit made him a well-known figure in the industry, leading to him becoming an ambassador for RoadWorks Manufacturing. In addition to designing the company’s custom show truck and trailer, Huddleston also drove the truck across the country to various industry events.

On June 7, 2022, Huddleston died unexpectedly at the age of 54.

“Anyone that met Troy knew he was a loyal friend, never met a stranger, was full of laughter, and was a mentor to many,” Huddleston’s obituary read. “Troy was a one of a kind guy who continued to stay humble through all of his popularity.”

Following his death, a convoy was held in his honor in Newton, Ill. Family and friends gathered to share stories and celebrate his life.

“Troy had a hugely positive impact on so many people, including all of us at RoadWorks. He was truly a legend in the trucking world and an amazing ambassador for RoadWorks,” the company said in a Facebook post. “He was more than a friend, he was family to all of us. The Huddleston family will forever be in our hearts and always a part of our RoadWorks family.”

Marty Ellis, driver of OOIDA’s tour truck the Spirt of the American Trucker, was among those who attended the convoy for Huddleston. Ellis said that Huddleston’s positive, but still realistic, approach made him a great representative for RoadWorks and the trucking industry.

“Troy was a larger-than-life type of guy, always quick with a smile and a joke,” Ellis told Land Line. “A true truckers’ trucker. He knew the life and was a real brother of the highway. He is missed.”

In 2022, a total of 26 inductees were named to the inaugural Wall of Fame class. A spokesperson for MATS tells Land Line that this year’s class is expected to contain four new honorees, including Huddleston. The next name is expected to be announced the first week of March.

According to the Mid-America Trucking Show website, nominees for the Wall of Fame must:

Conduct themselves with a high degree of integrity both within and outside of the heavy-duty trucking industry.

Demonstrate professionalism and dedication to the trucking industry and contribute toward enhancing its image, technology and/or growth.

Nominee’s contributions must reach beyond the local level.

This year’s class of inductees will be recognized during the MATS 2023 opening ceremony on March 30 in Louisville, Ky. LL

