Driver-facing cameras unpopular among truckers despite some benefits

Although sometimes helpful from a legal and insurance perspective, truckers are not too fond of driver-facing cameras, according to the latest study published by the American Transportation Research Institute.

In its study titled “Issues and Opportunities with Driver-Facing Cameras,” ATRI wanted to better understand truckers’ issues and perceptions associated with the use of driver-facing cameras. The study also looked into those cameras’ existing and potential role in claims and litigation

The short story: truckers do not like driver-facing cameras, but the technology can be useful in crash litigation.

According to the study, the overall approval score among current users is 2.24 on a 0-to-10 scale. Among the carriers studied, less than a third use driver-facing cameras. Comparatively, nearly three-quarters use road-facing cameras.

“Experience with a camera does often increase driver approval,” Alex Leslie, research associate at ATRI, told Land Line Now.

Truckers’ concerns with driver-facing cameras

Truck drivers have several concerns regarding driver-faced cameras, many of which deal with privacy issues.

According to ATRI’s study, truck drivers with event-based cameras gave driver-facing cameras an overall approval rating 22% higher than drivers with continuously recording cameras, primarily due to privacy concerns. Therefore, ATRI recommends that carriers use even-based cameras only. Furthermore, carriers should install driver-facing cameras in all fleet vehicles to reduce the risk of seeming to target certain drivers.

Current truck driver users rate driver-facing cameras’ privacy protections at only 1.73 out of 10. Nearly 17% of drivers suggested that driver acceptance would improve if cameras were always off when their truck is not moving. Female drivers are even more concerned about driver-facing cameras than the overall driver population, rating camera privacy protections 34% lower than male drivers.

Truckers vs. legal experts and insurers

Legal and insurance experts had a different opinion. According to surveys of both legal and insurance experts, driver-facing camera footage “exonerates drivers in 52% of insurance claims and 49% of litigation cases as well as leading to settlements in 86% of cases versus proceeding to trial.”

There are some aspects of camera technology that drivers, legal experts and insurers agree on. All three agree that the preferred recording type of driver-facing cameras is event-based only –i.e., the camera will only record footage immediately preceding, during and immediately after an incident. They also agree that safety directors should have primacy access to camera footage.

For the most part, there was agreement on the issue of privacy.

“If the camera is invasive, if the coaching is fixated on minor issues – you know, every time they turn the radio dial in the cab – that’s going to be counterproductive,” Leslie said.

However, there are several issues that drivers, legal experts and insurers disagree on. Drivers believe they warrant secondary access to driver-facing camera footage. However, legal experts and insurers state that lawyers should have dibs on camera footage after safety directors.

Truckers believe that disciplinary use of driver-facing cameras should be limited or stopped altogether. On the other hand, legal experts and insurers believe that punitive use of camera footage is a “necessary part of the response toolkit.”

When it comes to driver-facing cameras’ main use, no one agreed on anything. Drivers believe the main use is to oversee drivers. Meanwhile, legal experts state the main use is to justify drivers. Insurers believe that the main point of cameras pointed at drivers is to improve safety. LL

