DRIVE Act takes aim at FMCSA’s speed limiter proposal

The DRIVE Act, a bill that would prevent the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from mandating speed limiters on heavy-duty trucks, continues to gain support.

The House bill is now up to 30 co-sponsors after Reps. Zachary Nunn, R-Iowa; Chuck Edwards, R-N.C.; and Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., signed on this month.

HR3039 would prohibit FMCSA from promulgating any rule or regulation mandating speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, supports the DRIVE Act and is asking its more than 150,000 members to encourage their lawmakers to become a co-sponsor. OOIDA contends that speed limiters create dangerous speed differentials and that speed limits should be left up to the states.

“The physics are straightforward – limiting trucks to speeds below the flow of traffic increases interactions between vehicles and leads to more crashes,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said earlier this year when the DRIVE Act was introduced.

FMCSA’s proposal

Last year, FMCSA issued an advance notice of supplemental proposed rulemaking that considers requiring commercial motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more to be equipped with speed limiters. A top speed was not determined at that time, but previous proposals floated the possibilities of 60, 65 and 68 mph. Last month, FMCSA indicated that it would propose 68 mph as the top speed. Hours later, however, the agency said it still hadn’t made a decision.

Regardless of the top speed, truck drivers have expressed opposition toward any speed limiter mandate. More than 15,000 comments were filed, and the majority came from truck drivers opposed to a mandate. Many truckers spoke out about the dangers of speed differentials. Speed limits are as fast as 85 mph in parts of the United States.

“I oppose the speed limiter mandate,” truck driver Thad Thurlow wrote in comments to FMCSA. “Speed differentials create unsafe conditions. Some states have already come to that conclusion and abolished their speed differentials. Limiting all trucks to the same speed will create more congestion as trucks pass each other and cars have to move around them. Congestion leads to more frustration and drivers making riskier decisions to get through traffic.”

DRIVE Act

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., introduced the DRIVE Act in the House on May 25.

In an interview with Land Line Now in May, Brecheen noted the extreme speed differentials speed limiters would cause and called the potential mandate an accident waiting to happen.

“You have states with 85 mph speed limits and then you have someone texting and driving and not paying attention and then rear ends (the truck),” Brecheen said. “Let’s say that tractor-trailer has an excavator on the back … there’s no opportunity (to correct) going 30 mph less when that person gets rear-ended … That’s the kind of stuff we’re talking about here – a 30 mph difference, because one is limited by federal law and the other is traveling 30 mph faster because of state law.”

Sen. Daines, R-Mont., introduced the Senate version of the DRIVE Act on July 27. S2671 has eight co-sponsors.

Although the DRIVE Act is continuing to build support, only Republicans have signed on to the bill so far. In an interview with Land Line Now, Daines said a grassroots effort is needed to attract support from the other side of the aisle.

“It’s really important that the grassroots get out there and make their calls and put pressure on key senators in states we can persuade so that we can get some Democrats on this bill,” Daines said. LL