DRIVE Act gaining momentum to block speed limiter mandate

May 30, 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

The DRIVE Act, a bill to stop attempts to mandate speed limiters on heavy-duty trucks, continues to pick up new passengers.

On May 2, Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., introduced the Deregulating Restrictions on Interstate Vehicles and Eighteen Wheelers Act. The bill would prohibit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from moving forward with any rule or regulation to mandate speed limiters.

In recent weeks, HR3039 gained three more co-sponsors, bringing the total to 13. Rep. Elijah Crane, R-Ariz., signed on in support of the DRIVE Act on May 18, and Reps. Randy Weber Sr., R-Texas, and Brian Mast, R-Fla., became co-sponsors on May 23 and May 26, respectively.

The DRIVE Act’s co-sponsors:

  • Pete Sessions, R-Texas
  • Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
  • Scott Perry, R-Pa.
  • Eric Burlison, R-Mo.
  • John Moolenaar, R-Mich.
  • Matthew Rosendale Sr., R-Mont.
  • Andrew Ogles, R-Tenn.
  • Michael Cloud, R-Texas
  • Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
  • Mark Green, R-Tenn.
  • Elijah Crane, R-Ariz.
  • Randy Weber Sr., R-Texas
  • Brian Mast, R-Fla.

Speed limiter rulemaking

Last year, FMCSA issued an advance notice of supplemental proposed rulemaking that considers requiring commercial motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more to be equipped with speed-limiting devices. A top speed was not determined in the advance notice, but previous proposals floated the possibilities of 60, 65 and 68 miles per hour.

According to the Regulations.gov website, about 15,600 comments were submitted to the FMCSA in response to the advance notice. An overwhelming majority of the comments were opposed to a mandate. However, the FMCSA appears poised to move forward with a notice of proposed rulemaking this year.

FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson recently told Land Line Now’s Scott Thompson that a notice of supplemental proposed rulemaking is expected to be released later this summer or in the fall.

While proponents of a speed limiter mandate argue that slowing trucks down will improve highway safety and lessen the severity of crashes, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association argues that a mandate would create dangerous speed differentials.

For instance, a top speed of 60 mph would force trucks to go drastically slower than the speed limit on many highways.

“The physics is straightforward – limiting trucks to speeds below the flow of traffic increases interactions between vehicles and leads to more crashes,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said when the DRIVE Act was introduced. “OOIDA and our 150,000 members in small-business trucking across America thank Congressman Brecheen for his leadership in keeping our roadways safe for truckers and for all road users.” LL

Related News

underride

Federal

Underride committee must remain objective, trucker says

Representing truck drivers on a committee to study underrides, OOIDA Board Member Doug Smith said emotions must be placed to the side.

By Mark Schremmer | May 26

Department of Energy seal. U.S. Capitol image by Library of COngress

Federal

Department of Energy announces more than $200M in electric vehicle tech funding

The U.S. Department of Energy is spending millions of dollars to advance the Biden administration’s net-zero emission goals.

By Tyson Fisher | May 25

Fraud, dark money, US currencyImage by perfectlab

Federal

Lawmakers ask DOT to create supply chain theft task force

Pointing to an increase in supply chain thefts, several lawmakers are asking for the creation of a permanent task force to address the issue.

By Mark Schremmer | May 25

EPA HQ in Washington, D.C. Image by Tada Images

Federal

House votes to overturn EPA rule; veto expected

The House passed a resolution to overturn the Environmental Protection Agency’s stringent emission mandate for heavy-duty trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | May 24

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.