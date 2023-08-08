DRIVE Act co-sponsors exceed two dozen

While a Senate bill to stop FMCSA from issuing a speed limiter mandate is just getting started, the House version continues to build momentum.

The DRIVE Act, introduced by Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., is now up to 25 co-sponsors after Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, joined on Aug. 4. HR3039 would prohibit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from promulgating any rule or regulation mandating speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles.

Brecheen introduced HR3039 in May and has gradually gained support from more than two dozen members of Congress, adding five co-sponsors in July and another so far in August.

In an interview with Land Line Now in May, Brecheen noted the extreme speed differentials speed limiters would cause and called the potential mandate an accident waiting to happen.

“You have states with 85 mph speed limits and then you have someone texting and driving and not paying attention and then rear ends (the truck),” Brecheen said. “Let’s say that tractor-trailer has an excavator on the back … there’s no opportunity (to correct) going 30 mph less when that person gets rear-ended … That’s the kind of stuff we’re talking about here – a 30 mph difference, because one is limited by federal law and the other is traveling 30 mph faster because of state law.”

Last year, FMCSA issued an advance notice of supplemental proposed rulemaking that considers requiring commercial motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more to be equipped with speed-limiting devices. A top speed was not determined in the advance notice, but previous proposals floated the possibilities of 60, 65 and 68 miles per hour.

FMCSA is expected to unveil a formal proposal that includes a top speed later this year.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate, however, are trying to bring FMCSA’s efforts to a halt.

Sen. Daines, R-Mont., introduced the Senate version of the DRIVE Act on June 27. S2671 was introduced with five co-sponsors before leaving for the August recess.

“Montana truckers play an essential role in the Treasure State’s economy, and ensuring they stay safe on the job is one of my top priorities,” Daines said in a news release. “Overreaching, out-of-touch D.C. mandates oftentimes make truckers’ jobs harder and can even put their lives at risk. I’ll keep fighting for Montana truckers and against big government.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association endorses the DRIVE Act and is encouraging truck drivers to FightingForTruckers.com and support the bills. LL